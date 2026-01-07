Andy Cohen Storms Off Set in Heated 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Reunion Trailer After Explosive Argument: Watch
Jan. 7 2026, Published 4:28 p.m. ET
Andy Cohen stormed off the set of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 6 reunion, marking his first time doing so in the franchise’s 20-year history.
In the heated trailer for the three-part special that dropped on Tuesday, January 6, the Watch What Happens Live host could be seen getting up to leave his seat as the women protest.
Mary Cosby was heard pleading, "No! Andy, please," but he ignored her, declaring, "I’m walking off."
Whitney Rose & Britani Bateman Also Walk Off Set
Fans of RHOSLC will have to wait to see what pushed the Emmy-winning producer, 57 to his limit, but not for too long. The first part of the reunion airs on Tuesday, January 13.
Cohen wasn't the only who stepped away from the chaos during the intense taping. Both Whitney Rose and Britani Bateman were also seen exiting the soundstage in the preview.
While Rose, 39, asked to "have a minute" through tears, a distraught Bateman, 54, simply got up to leave amid a fiery argument with costar Lisa Barlow, proclaiming, "F--- this."
Andy Cohen Yells at Someone to 'Stop' During the 'RHOSLC' Season 6 Reunion
Prior to his walk-off, Cohen appeared fed up and was heard sternly ordering someone to "stop!"
Other screen grabs from the trailer showed the father-of-two looking exhausted and dissociative.
Meanwhile, at other points, he seemed like his normal self as he asked the women questions.
Cohen has been hosting Real Housewives reunions since the first one premiered following the second season of The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2008.
The television personality, who began his career as an intern at CBS News, started his Housewives tenure serving as executive producer of RHOC in 2006.
He later launched his popular late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, in 2009.
The release of the RHOSLC trailer comes one week after Cohen joined close friend Anderson Cooper in hosting the annual New Year’s Eve Live special on CNN.
He's since been making headlines for allegedly having a facelift and drunkenly ranting about politics during the telecast. To the facelift accusations, he responded to a fan on social media, saying he simply had "the smallest amount of Botox" injected and "a lot of makeup on."
According to a report by TV Insider, the special earned its second-highest ratings ever, averaging 4.5 million viewers between midnight and 12:30 am.