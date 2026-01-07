REALITY TV NEWS Andy Cohen Storms Off Set in Heated 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Reunion Trailer After Explosive Argument: Watch Source: Bravo/YouTube Andy Cohen stormed off the set of the 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 6 reunion, marking his first walk-off in the franchise's history. Allie Fasanella Jan. 7 2026, Published 4:28 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Cohen stormed off the set of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 6 reunion, marking his first time doing so in the franchise’s 20-year history. In the heated trailer for the three-part special that dropped on Tuesday, January 6, the Watch What Happens Live host could be seen getting up to leave his seat as the women protest. Mary Cosby was heard pleading, "No! Andy, please," but he ignored her, declaring, "I’m walking off."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo/YouTube The trailer for 'RHOSLC' dropped on January 6.

Article continues below advertisement

Whitney Rose & Britani Bateman Also Walk Off Set

Source: Bravo/YouTube The 'RHOSLC' Season 6 reunion will kick off on Tuesday, January 13.

Fans of RHOSLC will have to wait to see what pushed the Emmy-winning producer, 57 to his limit, but not for too long. The first part of the reunion airs on Tuesday, January 13. Cohen wasn't the only who stepped away from the chaos during the intense taping. Both Whitney Rose and Britani Bateman were also seen exiting the soundstage in the preview. While Rose, 39, asked to "have a minute" through tears, a distraught Bateman, 54, simply got up to leave amid a fiery argument with costar Lisa Barlow, proclaiming, "F--- this."

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Cohen Yells at Someone to 'Stop' During the 'RHOSLC' Season 6 Reunion

Source: Bravo/YouTube Andy Cohen seemed at his wits' end with the women in the 'RHOSLC' Season 6 reunion.

Prior to his walk-off, Cohen appeared fed up and was heard sternly ordering someone to "stop!" Other screen grabs from the trailer showed the father-of-two looking exhausted and dissociative. Meanwhile, at other points, he seemed like his normal self as he asked the women questions.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo/YouTube The producer looked dissociative at one point in the trailer.

Cohen has been hosting Real Housewives reunions since the first one premiered following the second season of The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2008. The television personality, who began his career as an intern at CBS News, started his Housewives tenure serving as executive producer of RHOC in 2006. He later launched his popular late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, in 2009.

Source: mega Andy Cohen hosted CNN's New Year's Eve special with Anderson Cooper.