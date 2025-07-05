10 Celebrities Who Have Had a Facelift: See Shocking Before and After Photos
Courtney Love
Courtney Love went under the knife in the 1990s after receiving facelift advice from a Hollywood star.
"Nobody ask me about aging gracefully, pleeease," she said during an interview for the Winter 2014 issue of Fashion. "C'mom, I took advice from Goldie Hawn when she said I should get a facelift at 35!"
Love has also been open about the other plastic surgeries she has had, including a rhinoplasty in the mid-1980s.
Heidi Montag
Heidi Montag opened up about the staggering plastic surgeries she had in one day back in 2009, revealing she was offered free services but later felt hoodwinked about the intensity of the process.
She shared on the "Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson" podcast, "I was like, 'Great, $100,00 of free plastic surgery? Awesome!' But I should have stopped and thought about that. Because when [the doctor] was telling me about it, it sounded so minor."
Montag added she nearly died during the 16-hour surgery when they gave her "too much" Demerol, an opioid pain medication.
"I was so fragile and frail. And it took me so long to recover. And I was supposed to go back to work and film and, you know, my family was upset and a lot of things. So that, for me, was the hardest point of my career and my mental state because I just was really out of it," she continued.
Jane Fonda
A few years after Jane Fonda confirmed she had "work" done on her neck and chin, she revealed why she decided to stop going under the knife.
"We all know a lot of women who are wealthy who've had all kinds of facelifts and things like that, and they look terrible. I had a facelift and I stopped because I don't want to look distorted. I'm not proud of the fact that I had (one)," she told Vogue. "Now, I don't know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, 'Okay, you can get addicted. Don't keep doing it.'"
The Grace and Frankie star previously told Elle Canada she was done with cosmetic surgery and that she was "not going to cut [herself] up anymore."
Janice Dickinson
Janice Dickinson got her first-ever plastic surgery in the name of love.
While she was dating Sylvester Stallone at 32, the model decided to undergo a "mini facelift" after noticing the appearance of jowls. In the years thereafter, she tried other procedures and fillers, including a tummy tuck and Botox.
"It kept me going up until last week when I noticed these [points to upper lip]. I did smoke for a bit. Don't smoke. It's bad for you," Dickinson told Kaitlyn Bristowe during an appearance on the latter's "Off the Vine" podcast.
Kathy Griffin
Kathy Griffin is not keeping her plastic surgeries a secret.
"I've been off the junk, as I call it, for five years. I've had a facelift, eye job, and all that stuff five years ago. What I found though was that it didn't help me one bit. It didn't get me happier or didn't make me look particularly younger," she told Fitness in 2015.
Although she said she was already comfortable with her appearance and body at the time, the Suddenly Susan alum revealed she had a "facelift three weeks ago" during a live social media chat with fans on June 25.
"The reason I'm telling you, is when I got my first facelift in 1998... believe it or not, at the time, it was not common for a public person to go public about it," she shared. "And I thought it was weird that so many people were lying about having face work done or just skirting the issue."
In addition to her latest facelift, Griffin confirmed she also just had a "neck pull and an upper eye job."
Kris Jenner
In 2011, Kris Jenner got her first facelift from the same doctor who performed Kylie Jenner's b----- augmentation. She then maintained her look with Botox, fillers and b----- augmentation, among other procedures.
"You have to do what makes you feel good, first of all," she said during a 2015 appearance on Good Work. "You can't do something because somebody else wants you to do it, and then you have to do great research on the doctor that you choose."
The momager then stunned fans when she debuted a younger-looking, firmer face in the photos from Lauren Sánchez's bachelorette party.
"She says her doctor is a total magician and is bragging that he's taken 25 years off her face," the insider shared with a news outlet. "She's thrilled with the results and now the running joke is that she's actually turning 50 this year, not 70."
Kris shared another look at her alleged facelift when she attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren's $50 million wedding weekend.
Sharon Osbourne
Sharon Osbourne decided not to have a facelift ever again after a botched procedure in 2021, which left her with one eye lower than the other.
"That was the worst thing that I ever did. I looked like Cyclops," she told The Times. "I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skewwhiff, and then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected."
Sia
During the 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles, Calif., in October 2023, Sia delivered a speech while presenting the award for Outstanding Achievement in Medicine to plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei, who reportedly performed a facelift on her.
"I'm a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn't lie about s---. I got an amazing face lift from Dr. Talei," she said. "He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work — and not just for the pop stars of the world."
The "Snowman" hitmaker added, "I was showing someone in the back my before-and-afters right before I came on. People go, 'You look nice.' I'm like, 'Dr. Ben Talei facelift' for anything you could ever want. I love him, I can't say enough good about him."
Sonja Morgan
After the end of Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York City, Sonja Morgan shared before and after photos of herself following lower facelift and neck lift procedures to "get rid of the wrinkling" and jowls that were starting to form. She revealed Dr. Andrew Jacono performed all the procedures and "hit it out of the park."
Tamra Judge
In 2017, Tamra Judge had a lower facelift performed by plastic surgeon Dr. Milind Ambe.
"Yes I was scared s-------!" she wrote at that time. "But I've seen Dr. Ambe's work on my mom and knew I was in good hands. I wanted a very natural look and it's exactly what he's known for."
Years later, Judge surprised her fans with photos of her unrecognizable face after getting a brow lift, as well as a carbon dioxide laser treatment and a blue chemical peel.