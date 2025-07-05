10 Celebrities Who Have Had a Facelift: See Shocking Before and After Photos

Heidi Montag opened up about the staggering plastic surgeries she had in one day back in 2009, revealing she was offered free services but later felt hoodwinked about the intensity of the process.

She shared on the "Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson" podcast, "I was like, 'Great, $100,00 of free plastic surgery? Awesome!' But I should have stopped and thought about that. Because when [the doctor] was telling me about it, it sounded so minor."

Montag added she nearly died during the 16-hour surgery when they gave her "too much" Demerol, an opioid pain medication.

"I was so fragile and frail. And it took me so long to recover. And I was supposed to go back to work and film and, you know, my family was upset and a lot of things. So that, for me, was the hardest point of my career and my mental state because I just was really out of it," she continued.