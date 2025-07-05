or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Kris Jenner
OK LogoPHOTOS

10 Celebrities Who Have Had a Facelift: See Shocking Before and After Photos

celebrities facelift before after photos kris jenner jane fonda
Source: @krisjenner/Instagram; @kathygriffin/Instagram

Aging is inevitable, even for celebrities, and some have openly acknowledged undergoing facelifts to maintain their youthful glow!

By:

July 5 2025, Published 2:04 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Love

courtney love
Source: MEGA

Courtney Love has been open about her transformation, including a nose job that she reportedly does not regret.

Courtney Love went under the knife in the 1990s after receiving facelift advice from a Hollywood star.

"Nobody ask me about aging gracefully, pleeease," she said during an interview for the Winter 2014 issue of Fashion. "C'mom, I took advice from Goldie Hawn when she said I should get a facelift at 35!"

Love has also been open about the other plastic surgeries she has had, including a rhinoplasty in the mid-1980s.

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Montag

heidi montag
Source: MEGA

'The Hills' star Heidi Montag divided the internet when she revealed she underwent 10 plastic surgeries in a day.

Heidi Montag opened up about the staggering plastic surgeries she had in one day back in 2009, revealing she was offered free services but later felt hoodwinked about the intensity of the process.

She shared on the "Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson" podcast, "I was like, 'Great, $100,00 of free plastic surgery? Awesome!' But I should have stopped and thought about that. Because when [the doctor] was telling me about it, it sounded so minor."

Montag added she nearly died during the 16-hour surgery when they gave her "too much" Demerol, an opioid pain medication.

"I was so fragile and frail. And it took me so long to recover. And I was supposed to go back to work and film and, you know, my family was upset and a lot of things. So that, for me, was the hardest point of my career and my mental state because I just was really out of it," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Jane Fonda

jane fonda
Source: MEGA

Jane Fonda also had b----- implants early in her career.

A few years after Jane Fonda confirmed she had "work" done on her neck and chin, she revealed why she decided to stop going under the knife.

"We all know a lot of women who are wealthy who've had all kinds of facelifts and things like that, and they look terrible. I had a facelift and I stopped because I don't want to look distorted. I'm not proud of the fact that I had (one)," she told Vogue. "Now, I don't know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, 'Okay, you can get addicted. Don't keep doing it.'"

The Grace and Frankie star previously told Elle Canada she was done with cosmetic surgery and that she was "not going to cut [herself] up anymore."

Article continues below advertisement

Janice Dickinson

janice dickinson
Source: MEGA

Janice Dickinson also had plastic surgeries that 'went wrong,' leading her to be featured on 'Botched' in 2014.

Janice Dickinson got her first-ever plastic surgery in the name of love.

While she was dating Sylvester Stallone at 32, the model decided to undergo a "mini facelift" after noticing the appearance of jowls. In the years thereafter, she tried other procedures and fillers, including a tummy tuck and Botox.

"It kept me going up until last week when I noticed these [points to upper lip]. I did smoke for a bit. Don't smoke. It's bad for you," Dickinson told Kaitlyn Bristowe during an appearance on the latter's "Off the Vine" podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Griffin

kathy griffin
Source: MEGA; @kathygriffin/Instagram

The comedian recently shared that she had a lip tattoo procedure.

Kathy Griffin is not keeping her plastic surgeries a secret.

"I've been off the junk, as I call it, for five years. I've had a facelift, eye job, and all that stuff five years ago. What I found though was that it didn't help me one bit. It didn't get me happier or didn't make me look particularly younger," she told Fitness in 2015.

Although she said she was already comfortable with her appearance and body at the time, the Suddenly Susan alum revealed she had a "facelift three weeks ago" during a live social media chat with fans on June 25.

"The reason I'm telling you, is when I got my first facelift in 1998... believe it or not, at the time, it was not common for a public person to go public about it," she shared. "And I thought it was weird that so many people were lying about having face work done or just skirting the issue."

In addition to her latest facelift, Griffin confirmed she also just had a "neck pull and an upper eye job."

MORE ON:
Kris Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kris Jenner

kris jenner
Source: MEGA; @krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner sparked facelift rumors this year.

In 2011, Kris Jenner got her first facelift from the same doctor who performed Kylie Jenner's b----- augmentation. She then maintained her look with Botox, fillers and b----- augmentation, among other procedures.

"You have to do what makes you feel good, first of all," she said during a 2015 appearance on Good Work. "You can't do something because somebody else wants you to do it, and then you have to do great research on the doctor that you choose."

The momager then stunned fans when she debuted a younger-looking, firmer face in the photos from Lauren Sánchez's bachelorette party.

"She says her doctor is a total magician and is bragging that he's taken 25 years off her face," the insider shared with a news outlet. "She's thrilled with the results and now the running joke is that she's actually turning 50 this year, not 70."

Kris shared another look at her alleged facelift when she attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren's $50 million wedding weekend.

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon Osbourne

sharon osbourne
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne said she had given up on plastic surgery and that she could not have another facelift again.

Sharon Osbourne decided not to have a facelift ever again after a botched procedure in 2021, which left her with one eye lower than the other.

"That was the worst thing that I ever did. I looked like Cyclops," she told The Times. "I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skewwhiff, and then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected."

Article continues below advertisement

Sia

sia
Source: MEGA

The Australian singer is known for wearing oversized wigs and giant bows that hide half of her face during performances.

During the 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles, Calif., in October 2023, Sia delivered a speech while presenting the award for Outstanding Achievement in Medicine to plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei, who reportedly performed a facelift on her.

"I'm a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn't lie about s---. I got an amazing face lift from Dr. Talei," she said. "He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work — and not just for the pop stars of the world."

The "Snowman" hitmaker added, "I was showing someone in the back my before-and-afters right before I came on. People go, 'You look nice.' I'm like, 'Dr. Ben Talei facelift' for anything you could ever want. I love him, I can't say enough good about him."

Article continues below advertisement

Sonja Morgan

sonja morgan
Source: MEGA

Her fans and supporters applauded her for being honest about her plastic surgery journey.

After the end of Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York City, Sonja Morgan shared before and after photos of herself following lower facelift and neck lift procedures to "get rid of the wrinkling" and jowls that were starting to form. She revealed Dr. Andrew Jacono performed all the procedures and "hit it out of the park."

Article continues below advertisement

Tamra Judge

tamra judge
Source: MEGA; @tamrajudge/Instagram

Tamra Judge previously documented her chest explant surgery online.

In 2017, Tamra Judge had a lower facelift performed by plastic surgeon Dr. Milind Ambe.

"Yes I was scared s-------!" she wrote at that time. "But I've seen Dr. Ambe's work on my mom and knew I was in good hands. I wanted a very natural look and it's exactly what he's known for."

Years later, Judge surprised her fans with photos of her unrecognizable face after getting a brow lift, as well as a carbon dioxide laser treatment and a blue chemical peel.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.