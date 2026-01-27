or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Andy Dick
OK LogoNEWS

Andy Dick Reveals He 'Legit Died' But 'Came Back to Life' After Near-Fatal Overdose on L.A. Street

Photo of Andy Dick
Source: MEGA

Comedian Andy Dick said he 'legit died' after a near-fatal overdose on a Hollywood street.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 27 2026, Published 12:24 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Andy Dick said an overdose on a Hollywood street left him dead for a moment, leading to a nearly two-month rehab stint.

“[I’ve been to rehab] many, many, many, many, many times. This one feels different, I think, mostly because I actually legit died, and I can’t believe I came back to life,” Dick, 60, told a news outlet in an interview published on Monday, January 26.

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Dick Admits He's His 'Worst Enemy'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Andy Dick said he 'legit died' after a near-fatal overdose in December 2025.
Source: MEGA

Andy Dick said he 'legit died' after a near-fatal overdose in December 2025.

The Andy Dick Show star made the shocking confession while checking out of a treatment center in Palm Springs.

Dick thanked his documentary filmmaker friends, Adam Carbone and Alexander "Billy John Oh" Bailey, for saving his life on December 9, 2025, admitting that it looked "bad" on his friends and family when he "f----- up."

"They get s--- on as well … But I’m my own worst enemy, as they say,” he acknowledged.

OK! previously reported about Dick's apparent drug overdose in December 2025. According to the Dude's Where My Car star, Carbone and Bailey were reportedly filming him in Hollywood when he ran off and smoked crack cocaine from a man off the street.

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Dick Was Administered 4 Doses of Narcan

Photo of Andy Dick required four doses of Narcan to regain consciousness.
Source: MEGA

Andy Dick required four doses of Narcan to regain consciousness.

“They weren’t there giving me drugs, which people think. No, I escaped from them to go be ‘Bad Andy,'" he said. "And I got away from them, but they followed me, but it was too late. I had ran into a group of people and just did drugs as quickly as I could and promptly died.”

A viral video captured the actor unresponsive, slumped over cement stairs as Bailey administered Narcan, a nasal spray used to block the effects of opioids in the brain.

Dick required four doses to regain consciousness, and admitted his mind was on alcohol when he woke up.

“This is not funny, and I don’t remember this, but they say I came back to life, sat up and the first thing outta my mouth was, ‘Where’s the vodka?'” Dick recounted. “I don’t remember. I was still out of it … just coming back from death and Narcan’d up. I was out of my mind.”

MORE ON:
Andy Dick

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Dick Declined to Be Transported to the Hospital

Photo of Andy Dick confessed that he 'wanted to go to the bar' after his near-fatal overdose.
Source: MEGA

Andy Dick confessed that he 'wanted to go to the bar' after his near-fatal overdose.

Paramedics who responded to the incident recommended that Dick be taken to the hospital, but he declined.

Dick confessed that alcohol was his true "kryptonite," adding, "I was telling somebody just today, I was saying, ‘I would be lying if I said I’m not thinking about drinking now, but I don’t want it. I don’t want it to be out of my life forever, but I think maybe it has to be out of my life forever.'”

Photo of Andy Dick currently lives in sober living facility near Beverly Hills.
Source: MEGA

Andy Dick currently lives in sober living facility near Beverly Hills.

The Ben Stiller Show alum's apparent overdose comes after years of struggles with substance abuse and run-ins with the law.

The actor was opposed to rehab until former Sober House costar Jennifer Gimenez and her husband, Tim Ryan, got him a "full-ride scholarship" to the Palm Springs treatment center.

“Thank God I went to that place. I loved it. I met some great people,” he said, who now resides in a sober living facility near Beverly Hills.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.