Andy Dick Reveals He 'Legit Died' But 'Came Back to Life' After Near-Fatal Overdose on L.A. Street

Andy Dick said an overdose on a Hollywood street left him dead for a moment, leading to a nearly two-month rehab stint. “[I’ve been to rehab] many, many, many, many, many times. This one feels different, I think, mostly because I actually legit died, and I can’t believe I came back to life,” Dick, 60, told a news outlet in an interview published on Monday, January 26.

Andy Dick Admits He's His 'Worst Enemy'

Source: MEGA Andy Dick said he 'legit died' after a near-fatal overdose in December 2025.

The Andy Dick Show star made the shocking confession while checking out of a treatment center in Palm Springs. Dick thanked his documentary filmmaker friends, Adam Carbone and Alexander "Billy John Oh" Bailey, for saving his life on December 9, 2025, admitting that it looked "bad" on his friends and family when he "f----- up." "They get s--- on as well … But I’m my own worst enemy, as they say,” he acknowledged. OK! previously reported about Dick's apparent drug overdose in December 2025. According to the Dude's Where My Car star, Carbone and Bailey were reportedly filming him in Hollywood when he ran off and smoked crack cocaine from a man off the street.

Andy Dick Was Administered 4 Doses of Narcan

Source: MEGA Andy Dick required four doses of Narcan to regain consciousness.

“They weren’t there giving me drugs, which people think. No, I escaped from them to go be ‘Bad Andy,'" he said. "And I got away from them, but they followed me, but it was too late. I had ran into a group of people and just did drugs as quickly as I could and promptly died.” A viral video captured the actor unresponsive, slumped over cement stairs as Bailey administered Narcan, a nasal spray used to block the effects of opioids in the brain. Dick required four doses to regain consciousness, and admitted his mind was on alcohol when he woke up. “This is not funny, and I don’t remember this, but they say I came back to life, sat up and the first thing outta my mouth was, ‘Where’s the vodka?'” Dick recounted. “I don’t remember. I was still out of it … just coming back from death and Narcan’d up. I was out of my mind.”

Andy Dick Declined to Be Transported to the Hospital

Source: MEGA Andy Dick confessed that he 'wanted to go to the bar' after his near-fatal overdose.

Paramedics who responded to the incident recommended that Dick be taken to the hospital, but he declined. Dick confessed that alcohol was his true "kryptonite," adding, "I was telling somebody just today, I was saying, ‘I would be lying if I said I’m not thinking about drinking now, but I don’t want it. I don’t want it to be out of my life forever, but I think maybe it has to be out of my life forever.'”

Source: MEGA Andy Dick currently lives in sober living facility near Beverly Hills.