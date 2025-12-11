What Happened to Andy Dick? Inside His Recent Apparent Overdose and Addiction Battles

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Dick has faced a tumultuous journey with addiction long before he was found unresponsive in Hollywood, linked to a suspected overdose. The 59-year-old comedian's public struggle with substance abuse, legal issues, treatment and relapses has continued to unfold over many years.

Andy Dick Revived After Alleged Overdose

Source: MEGA

On Tuesday, December 9, Dick was discovered unconscious on a street in broad daylight, according to video footage obtained by TMZ. Bystanders attempted to resuscitate the comedian, and one suggested using Narcan, an emergency medication that reverses opioid overdoses. Paramedics arrived at the scene but did not transport him to the hospital. A representative from the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed they responded to an overdose call involving a 59-year-old male, but Dick declined further treatment. In a phone call with TMZ, he reassured that he was "OK and alive" after the incident.

Andy Dick Has Faced a Series of Legal Troubles

Source: MEGA

This latest occurrence follows a lengthy history of legal troubles for Dick, starting in 1999 when he pleaded guilty to felony cocaine possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession. In 2007, he was removed from the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! after inappropriately touching Ivanka Trump. The following year, he was arrested for theft and sexual battery after allegedly groping a minor while intoxicated.

Andy Dick Opened Up About His Issues

Source: MEGA

Despite his tumultuous reputation, Dick has openly discussed his challenges with addiction. During a 2012 interview, he admitted to entering rehab multiple times for cocaine and alcohol issues. "I needed to go to a safe place," he shared about his first treatment experience.

Andy Dick's Behavior Has Made Headlines

Source: MEGA

His ex-wife, Lena Sved, obtained a restraining order against him in March 2018, citing incidents involving intoxication, and he faced further allegations of inappropriate behavior, including groping an Uber driver. In 2020, a troubling video of him heavily intoxicated at a wedding surfaced, raising more concerns about his behavior. Dick has also been arrested multiple times for various offenses, including sexual battery, domestic violence and public intoxication. In one notable incident, he was cuffed in May 2022 at an Orange County RV park.

Andy Dick Shared a Positive Message Amid His Troubles

Source: MEGA