Legendary Actress Angela Lansbury Dead At 96

Oct. 11 2022, Published 3:48 p.m. ET

Legendary screen and stage actress Angela Lansbury died in her Los Angeles home Tuesday, October 10, less than a week away from her 97th birthday, her family shared in a statement.

“The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," they wrote.

"In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury," the statement continued, adding that Lansbury "was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw.”

The statement also mentioned that there would be a "private family ceremony” held for the late star at a future, unknown date.

