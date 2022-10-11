Legendary Actress Angela Lansbury Dead At 96

Legendary screen and stage actress Angela Lansbury died in her Los Angeles home Tuesday, October 10, less than a week away from her 97th birthday, her family shared in a statement.

“The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," they wrote.