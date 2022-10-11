Angela Lansbury Had No Plans To Retire Prior To Death: 'It's Something That Propels Me Forward'

Angela turned 94 in October 2019, but “I don’t feel anything like that,” she said at the time. “You are what you eat, that’s what I tell myself!” The London-born actress joked that “strong tea” keeps her spry.

Needless to say, retirement is not part of her vocabulary. In addition to Lansbury’s periodic work on the stage, she has found another career path doing voice work, such as the role of Mrs. Potts in the 1991 animated feature Beauty and the Beast. “You have to keep going, otherwise you won’t learn how to do other things,” explained the star. “And yes, I still sing! I never lost my voice, but if you don’t use it, you will lose it.”