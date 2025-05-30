Angela Oakley 'Fell in Love' With Herself 'All Over Again' After Dealing With 'RHOA' Season 16 Drama: 'An Insecure Person Wouldn't Last'

When asked if there was any hesitation about joining the group of ladies on the reality series, Oakley says, "I am confident in who I am."

"An insecure person wouldn't last, a person who needs someone to validate them would not be able to last," she emphasizes. "You'll find yourself assimilating to the group. In order to stand out, you have to love yourself. I love me. No one can shake that. I just fell in love with myself all over again through this process because they really tried me. From my nose to my wigs, my clothes. They were coming for me! And I'm like, 'Nope, I love myself.'"

"You never run out of yourself. If you come on [the show] trying to be something you're not, the fans know," she adds. "I have an overabundance of Angela. I wanted to be Angela through and through, as authentic as I can be. So, I took all of the embarrassing moments in stride and made my way through it."