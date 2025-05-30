Angela Oakley 'Fell in Love' With Herself 'All Over Again' After Dealing With 'RHOA' Season 16 Drama: 'An Insecure Person Wouldn't Last'
Angela Oakley knew she had the confidence to jump into the deep end of reality television.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie wasn't afraid to stand up for herself and make her point of view known throughout the drama on Season 16 of the hit Bravo series. Luckily, Oakley says she was more than up for the challenge.
The real estate mogul chats exclusively with OK! about loving herself enough to handle sharing her personal life with the world, if she stands behind inviting Drew Sidora on Porsha Williams' trip and the resolution she's looking for at the upcoming reunion.
Falling In Love With Herself After Drama
When asked if there was any hesitation about joining the group of ladies on the reality series, Oakley says, "I am confident in who I am."
"An insecure person wouldn't last, a person who needs someone to validate them would not be able to last," she emphasizes. "You'll find yourself assimilating to the group. In order to stand out, you have to love yourself. I love me. No one can shake that. I just fell in love with myself all over again through this process because they really tried me. From my nose to my wigs, my clothes. They were coming for me! And I'm like, 'Nope, I love myself.'"
"You never run out of yourself. If you come on [the show] trying to be something you're not, the fans know," she adds. "I have an overabundance of Angela. I wanted to be Angela through and through, as authentic as I can be. So, I took all of the embarrassing moments in stride and made my way through it."
Inviting Drew Sidora on Porsha Williams' Trip Amid Their Rift
Oakley wasn't afraid to make bold moves during her rookie season, especially when inviting Sidora on Williams' trip to Nashville amid their rift over Dennis McKinley.
"I felt like they should have shut me down at the table when I said, 'I anticipate seeing Drew [in Nashville],'" the entrepreneur admits of the moment. "That was the time to say, 'No, she's not welcome.' I was wrong. My husband told me I was wrong. The fans told me I was wrong. I was wrong, but they used that as an opportunity to make me pay for inviting her. I paid the whole time in Nashville. They didn't make it easy on me!"
Rift With Brit Eady
After having a misunderstanding over Oakley's stance on Kenya Moore infamously coming after Brit Eady's past and the consequences of it, the two went head-to-head.
"I thought Brit and I were cool," Oakley explains. "I thought we made up. I know I asked the question about her real estate license [allegedly being revoked due to Moore's actions]. However, I apologized to her multiple times. I saw her at Neiman Marcus. We hugged. The whiskey tasting in Nashville, I apologized. But I realized that she never accepted my apology once I saw them in Nashville at the pool with Porsha talking about me."
As for her decision to confront the girls in real time about allegedly talking about her, she says, "I wouldn't have recognized myself if I didn't do it."
What's to Come Out of the Reunion
When asked what she wants to get out of the upcoming reunion, Oakley admits she's keeping her expectations realistic.
"This is not the most apologetic group I'm finding," the reality star admits with a laugh. "But I feel like we will get some clarification on things. I really want to get to the bottom of some of the harder things that happened throughout the season."
However, on a positive note, Oakley adds, "We want to win. At the end of the day, we find our way back to each other."