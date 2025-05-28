Shamea Morton Admits Dynamic With Porsha Williams Is 'Different' After Going Full-Time on 'RHOA': 'Our Friendship Has Always Been Private'

The musician speaks exclusively with OK! about opening up her life to audiences, her friendship with longtime best friend Porsha Willams and how she navigated the drama with the ladies during Season 16 .

After years of making smaller appearances on the show, the multi-hyphenate talent is now a "full-time" member of the cast of the hit Bravo series. With her bigger role, Morton is bringing brutal honesty about the highs and lows of her life.

Viewers got to warm up to Morton over the years through her friendship with Williams. However, now that she's holding a peach, the reality star knew she had to allow people to see everything going on in her life.

"We are all put here for a purpose," she explains. "As fun as it is to see the shopping and the glitz and the glam of our reality, I want to be open and vulnerable about the things that are not so pretty and the things that are very hard to talk about because I think those are the things that resonate with people. It really allows people to be like, 'Oh, my gosh. I'm going through a similar situation.'"

"You would be so shocked by how many people have DMed me about infertility or children that have special needs," the mother-of-two admits. "They don't know where to get certain resources. So, for me to be able to lend my voice to help, even if it's just one family, it gives me purpose. That's the best part about being on this show and being on this platform because I can't take the materialistic things with me. I can't take the money with me when I'm gone — but what I will leave behind is a legacy. I will leave behind a life that my children can look up and say, 'My mom helped a lot of people. She changed a lot of lives. She did good in the world and she gave back.'"