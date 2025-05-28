Shamea Morton Admits Dynamic With Porsha Williams Is 'Different' After Going Full-Time on 'RHOA': 'Our Friendship Has Always Been Private'
Shamea Morton is putting the "real" in The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
After years of making smaller appearances on the show, the multi-hyphenate talent is now a "full-time" member of the cast of the hit Bravo series. With her bigger role, Morton is bringing brutal honesty about the highs and lows of her life.
The musician speaks exclusively with OK! about opening up her life to audiences, her friendship with longtime best friend Porsha Willams and how she navigated the drama with the ladies during Season 16.
Opening Up Her Life to the Public
Viewers got to warm up to Morton over the years through her friendship with Williams. However, now that she's holding a peach, the reality star knew she had to allow people to see everything going on in her life.
"We are all put here for a purpose," she explains. "As fun as it is to see the shopping and the glitz and the glam of our reality, I want to be open and vulnerable about the things that are not so pretty and the things that are very hard to talk about because I think those are the things that resonate with people. It really allows people to be like, 'Oh, my gosh. I'm going through a similar situation.'"
"You would be so shocked by how many people have DMed me about infertility or children that have special needs," the mother-of-two admits. "They don't know where to get certain resources. So, for me to be able to lend my voice to help, even if it's just one family, it gives me purpose. That's the best part about being on this show and being on this platform because I can't take the materialistic things with me. I can't take the money with me when I'm gone — but what I will leave behind is a legacy. I will leave behind a life that my children can look up and say, 'My mom helped a lot of people. She changed a lot of lives. She did good in the world and she gave back.'"
Morton's Shifting Friendship With Porsha Williams
Although Morton and Williams have been close for decades, the vocalist admits her larger role on the show put a different type of pressure on their friendship.
"I've never changed with the love and support that I've shown and given Porsha on-camera or off-camera," she emphasizes. "That's probably part of the problem. The things that bring me sadness, I talk to her about them in private. The things that I'm disappointed about or don't like, we would talk privately about it because our friendship has always been private."
"Me popping in and out as a friend on the show was very different from me being a full-time cast member," Morton adds. "Because now everything that was so private all the time is being picked apart by new ladies."
Handling the Drama of 'RHOA' Season 16
While Morton oftentimes plays the peacemaker with the women, she had a rocky moment with Angela Oakley after the NBA wife thought she heard the radio personality, Williams and Kelli Ferrell talking about her marriage during the cast trip to Nashville, Tenn.
"I like Angela and I wish her the best," the radio personality explains. "But I wasn't expecting it. What's crazy is people can put on as much as they want, but y' all have definitely been in a situation where you're hanging out with your girls and you say some fly c--- — stuff that's not appropriate or that's going to rub somebody the wrong way."
"Was it messed up to say it? Yes!" she admits. "But it was laughable because of who Porsha is and how she is. I know her, so when she said it [about Oakley's marriage], I thought it was funny. I'm not saying that the act in itself is okay. But I feel Angela's anger is misplaced. She is putting so much energy on me, as if I was the one that said it."
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock.