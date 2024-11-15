Kenya Moore Owns Up to Posting Sexually Explicit Images of Costar Brittany Eady That Led to 'RHOA' Exit: 'I Am Sorry for What I've Done'
Kenya Moore has owned up to her actions.
On the Thursday, November 14, episode of the Tamron Hall Show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 53, fessed up to posting sexually explicit photos of costar Brittany Eady, leading to her suspension from the show.
The incident occurred in June at the grand opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta. Shortly after, Bravo indefinitely suspended Moore while filming Season 16 of the reality TV program.
“Hindsight is always 50-50. If I could do it all over again — I believe the photos were very distasteful and I elevated the situation,” she confessed to host Tamron Hall. “I’ve elevated situations before.”
Hall then asked if Moore how she felt about her harmful actions.
“I’ve taken full accountability for the things that I’ve done. I am sorry for what I’ve done,” Moore shared as tears streamed down her face. “I didn’t have to take it that far but when I feel threatened — I’ve never had a child and be in a situation like this before so that’s why I escalated it to the point that I was protecting not only myself but my child.”
In June, before her official suspension, Moore denied the allegations of her wrongdoing.
“I would never engage in revenge p---, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail. I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time.
She also posted on her Instagram Story, writing, “Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see. The truth always comes to light.”
Eady, a Season 16 newcomer, also uploaded a message about the situation.
“It’s never a good feeling being targeted or HAZED BY SOMEONE I thought would embrace me into a new circle, that I never met,” she penned.
A source gave insight into the allegations of violence on Eady’s part, which prompted Moore to share the sexual snapshots.
“At no time was Kenya ever threatened with a weapon, nor was there ever a weapon present during the course of production,” they said, noting that Eady did make verbal threats that left cast members “uncomfortable.”
After Bravo investigated the situation between the two women it was confirmed that Moore would be exiting RHOA on June 26.
Moore — who has been on the show for 11 seasons — shared an Instagram post about leaving.
“Thank you for all the support #teamtwirl. My heart is full and my conscience is clear. So many false claims hiding behind anonymous sources. All this conversation and no facts being reported. If a claim or source was valid, would they need to hide? My life is blessed. My daughter and I will continue to thrive in a non-toxic environment where we feel appreciated and most importantly, protected. Thank you God for covering us,” she stated along with photos of her daughter Brooklyn.