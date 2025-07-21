Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh Shares Intimate Moment With Rumored Girlfriend After Insider Claims They 'Temporarily Moved in Together'
Shiloh Jolie is living her best life after fleeing the nest!
On Saturday, July 19, the 19-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt — who dropped her dad's last name from her own last year — was seen in Los Angeles with her rumored girlfriend, Keoni Rose.
Shiloh Jolie Seen Out With Rumored Girlfriend
In photos obtained by a news outlet, Shiloh, 19, could be seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black sneakers while Keoni donned a long-sleeved white sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and flip flops.
The two got into a car, where they shared an intimate embrace.
The outing comes after an insider told the publication that the two "temporarily moved in [together]" over the last few weeks. Photos showed the pair outside the L.A. condo they're reportedly staying at.
Shiloh Is 'Temporarily Living' With Her Girlfriend, Insider Claims
Keoni and Shiloh were first linked in May and have worked together on numerous dances.
Though Shiloh is reportedly no longer in contact with her famous father, the Oscar winner, 61, gushed over her skills in 2022, telling a reporter, "It brings a tear to the eye, yeah."
"I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here," he confessed, calling the teen "very beautiful."
Shiloh and a few of her five siblings dropped Pitt from their names after their parents' nasty split, in which Angelina, 50, accused her ex of abuse, which he denied.
- Shiloh Jolie Looks Too Cool for School While Out in Los Angeles Amid Quest for 'Private' Life: Photos
- Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Is 'One of the Most Down-to-Earth Kids in Hollywood': She's 'Surprisingly Well-Adjusted'
- Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Kid Shiloh Looks Downcast in L.A. as the Teenager Wants to Live Out of the Spotlight: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Despite seemingly cutting off Brad, Shiloh is doing well, though an insider revealed that "out of all of Angelina’s kids, Shiloh is the most private."
"She does not seek attention in any way, except when she’s dancing. That’s the only time she’s willing to take center stage and even that is rare, because she usually prefers to be in the back of the group," the insider explained to a news outlet.
Shiloh's Dance Aspirations
"If she wanted, she could have a whole show built around her, but that is so not her style," the source continued. "Even joining a big-name artist as a backup dancer is not something she’s ready for at this point, although that may change in the future because she also really loves music and going to concerts."
The source said Shiloh is "extremely talented and so devoted to her training."
"She does want to dance for audiences, but she also wants to stay out of the spotlight so it’s somewhat conflicting," the insider spilled. "But at this point, hanging on to her privacy is more important to her than advancing her career and Angelina is totally supportive of that, all she wants is for Shiloh to be happy and fulfilled."