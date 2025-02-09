Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Kid Shiloh 'Does Not Seek Attention in Any Way': She's the 'Most Private'
Shiloh Jolie is a rising talent as a dancer, but according to a source, she's not eager to leap and twirl fully into the limelight — apart from pursuing her budding career.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's 18-year-old has reportedly been making a good impression in the dance industry, but she's hesitant to make any deals with big names on her journey.
"Out of all of Angelina’s kids, Shiloh is the most private," a source spilled to a news outlet. "She does not seek attention in any way, except when she’s dancing. That’s the only time she’s willing to take center stage and even that is rare, because she usually prefers to be in the back of the group."
"If she wanted, she could have a whole show built around her, but that is so not her style," the source continued. "Even joining a big-name artist as a backup dancer is not something she’s ready for at this point, although that may change in the future because she also really loves music and going to concerts."
The source gushed the teen is "extremely talented and so devoted to her training," so she's beginning to get some major offers that could help "turn her passion into a big career."
However, discovering her perfect path to take will be "a little complicated," per the source.
"She does want to dance for audiences, but she also wants to stay out of the spotlight so it’s somewhat conflicting," the source explained. "But at this point, hanging on to her privacy is more important to her than advancing her career and Angelina is totally supportive of that, all she wants is for Shiloh to be happy and fulfilled."
Shiloh has also been very private about her strained relationship with her father — but there have been signs she's not interested in being associated with him.
As OK! previously reported, the young dancer — who was born Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt — filed to officially drop Pitt from her surname on her 18th birthday last year. Nearly three months later, she was granted the legal name change.
"It’s heartbreaking. The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad," an insider spilled of the actor's feelings about his children's decisions to drop his name from theirs. "It basically confirmed Brad’s biggest fear: that Angelina sabotaged his kids’ relationship with him."
