Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Kid Shiloh 'Does Not Seek Attention in Any Way': She's the 'Most Private'

"Out of all of Angelina’s kids, Shiloh is the most private," a source spilled to a news outlet. "She does not seek attention in any way, except when she’s dancing. That’s the only time she’s willing to take center stage and even that is rare, because she usually prefers to be in the back of the group."

"If she wanted, she could have a whole show built around her, but that is so not her style," the source continued. "Even joining a big-name artist as a backup dancer is not something she’s ready for at this point, although that may change in the future because she also really loves music and going to concerts."