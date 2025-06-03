Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Reveals New Name
Looks like Shiloh is officially stepping into her own identity.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s 19-year-old daughter has recently made a big move after she legally changed her name and dropped "Pitt."
According to a recent report on Thursday, May 29, Shiloh is now going by the name Shi Joli. The change comes nearly a year after she “hired her own lawyer and paid" for the legal process herself.
The news broke after Shiloh was spotted at the launch of Isabel Marant’s capsule collection with Net-A-Porter. She was credited as a choreographer for an original dance number, and this time, it was under her new name, which pays tribute to her mom.
As OK! previously reported, Shiloh — born Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt — was listed as Shiloh Jolie in official documents back in August 2024.
She filed the request to drop "Pitt" from her last name in May of that year, on her 18th birthday, when she legally became an adult. The court approved the change three months later.
Before getting the green light, Shiloh hit a snag in July 2024 when her case was briefly delayed.
"Unfortunately, the court was unable to complete the background check ahead of today's hearing, so the hearing was rescheduled for August 19," her attorney Peter Levine explained at the time. "Everyone undergoing a name-change request needs to have a background check conducted by the court clerk, and because of clerical error, Shiloh's hearing has been continued to a new date."
Still, she got everything else in order — including one big California requirement: publicly announcing the change. Shiloh had her name change request published in the Los Angeles Times, as required by state law, before a judge could sign off.
By dropping "Pitt" from her name, Shiloh made it pretty clear that she’s not close to her dad these days.
She's not the only one who feels this way, as her sister Zahara also ditched "Pitt." When she joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College, she introduced herself using only “Jolie.”
“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie,” she said proudly in a video shared by Essence in November 2023. “Coming all the way from the Golden State in the city that is full of angels, Los Angeles, California. … I am this line’s No. 7.”
Vivienne, who was listed as “Vivienne Jolie” in the Playbill for the Broadway show The Outsiders, where she worked as a production assistant alongside her mom, who produced the play, also changed things up. It's not clear if she or Zahara made their name changes official.
Sources close to the Fight Club actor said he’s “aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name.”
"The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad," the insider said about the tough dynamic between Brad and Angelina — who share six children — Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.
