Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Reveals New Name

According to a recent report on Thursday, May 29, Shiloh is now going by the name Shi Joli. The change comes nearly a year after she “hired her own lawyer and paid" for the legal process herself.

The news broke after Shiloh was spotted at the launch of Isabel Marant’s capsule collection with Net-A-Porter. She was credited as a choreographer for an original dance number, and this time, it was under her new name, which pays tribute to her mom.