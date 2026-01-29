Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Son Pax, 22, Makes Rare Appearance at Sundance Film Festival

Article continues below advertisement

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax made a rare public appearance without his celebrity parents. The 22-year-old attended a screening of the movie Self Custoday on Friday, January 23, at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Pax donned a red and blue plaid flannel shirt over a black tee and silver necklace for the outing.

He posed alongside director Garrett Patten and producer Fernando Ferro. According to an insider, the voice actor has been speaking with Garrett and Fernando about producing upcoming projects. Although he was not a part of Self Custoday, he was personally invited to the screening by the team behind the film and is doing “extremely well.” Pax is no stranger to the big screen, as he appeared in his mother’s 2014 movie Maleficent and voiced Yoo in the 2016 film Kung Fu Panda 3.

Brad Pitt Is Estranged From His Children

Pax is reportedly estranged from his father, who is working to mend his relationship with his children. A source claimed Brad is a "family man" who considers his kids "very important to his life," and he wishes they were "all back in the fold." "He will always believe and always hope there is a chance to be back with all of them, and he doesn’t want to think otherwise," the insider explained. "He doesn’t want to give up, he’s not that kind of guy, he’s not that kind of father. He is a proud father, and he would be happy to have them see that eventually."

The movie star has "tried over and over again to get back in their good graces" and wants his children to "make the move.” He and his ex also remain "at odds." Brad and Angelina share Pax, Maddox, 24, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, Knox, 17, and Vivienne, 17. The F1 star allegedly only sees his kids “periodically.” "It’s caused him a lot of heartbreak," a source spilled. "He’s known to process things quietly and privately." It's believed that the estrangement stems from the alleged abuse and drama that occurred on a 2016 family trip, the same year the mother-of-six filed for divorce.

