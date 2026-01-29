or
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Son Pax, 22, Makes Rare Appearance at Sundance Film Festival

Photo of Angelina Jolie and Pax Jolie-Pitt
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax made a rare appearance at the Sundance Film Festival.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 29 2026, Published 11:24 a.m. ET

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax made a rare public appearance without his celebrity parents.

The 22-year-old attended a screening of the movie Self Custoday on Friday, January 23, at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Pax donned a red and blue plaid flannel shirt over a black tee and silver necklace for the outing.

Image of Angelina Jolie's son Pax wants to get into producing.
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie's son Pax wants to get into producing.

He posed alongside director Garrett Patten and producer Fernando Ferro.

According to an insider, the voice actor has been speaking with Garrett and Fernando about producing upcoming projects. Although he was not a part of Self Custoday, he was personally invited to the screening by the team behind the film and is doing “extremely well.”

Pax is no stranger to the big screen, as he appeared in his mother’s 2014 movie Maleficent and voiced Yoo in the 2016 film Kung Fu Panda 3.

Brad Pitt Is Estranged From His Children

Image of Brad Pitt reportedly wants to reunite with his kids.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt reportedly wants to reunite with his kids.

Pax is reportedly estranged from his father, who is working to mend his relationship with his children. A source claimed Brad is a "family man" who considers his kids "very important to his life," and he wishes they were "all back in the fold."

"He will always believe and always hope there is a chance to be back with all of them, and he doesn’t want to think otherwise," the insider explained. "He doesn’t want to give up, he’s not that kind of guy, he’s not that kind of father. He is a proud father, and he would be happy to have them see that eventually."

Pax Jolie-Pitt

Image of Pax Jolie-Pitt has appeared in some of his mother's movies.
Source: MEGA

Pax Jolie-Pitt has appeared in some of his mother's movies.

The movie star has "tried over and over again to get back in their good graces" and wants his children to "make the move.” He and his ex also remain "at odds."

Brad and Angelina share Pax, Maddox, 24, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, Knox, 17, and Vivienne, 17.

The F1 star allegedly only sees his kids “periodically.”

"It’s caused him a lot of heartbreak," a source spilled. "He’s known to process things quietly and privately."

It's believed that the estrangement stems from the alleged abuse and drama that occurred on a 2016 family trip, the same year the mother-of-six filed for divorce.

Angelina Jolie Put Her California Estate Up for Sale

Image of Pax Jolie-Pitt attended the Sundance Film Festival.
Source: MEGA

Pax Jolie-Pitt attended the Sundance Film Festival.

In August 2025, it was announced that Angelina was putting her Los Feliz, Calif., home up for sale and was eyeing a move abroad.

A source told People, "She's ready for a life that isn't centered in Los Angeles. There are a lot of projects she's excited about and she's feeling good. She's looking forward to 2026 and the flexibility she'll have then."

They added, Angelina “never wanted to live in L.A. full time. She didn't have a choice because of the custody arrangement with Brad…[she] plans to relocate as soon as Knox and Viv turn 18 next year."

