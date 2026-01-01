or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Angelina Jolie
OK LogoNEWS

Angelina Jolie 'Ready for Life' Away From L.A. After Suffering Legal Blow: 'She's Feeling Good'

Image of Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie is reportedly planning to leave Los Angeles and move abroad next year.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 31 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Angelina Jolie is ready for a fresh start!

The Eternals star, 50, is reportedly planning to leave Los Angeles and move abroad next year.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Angelina Jolie is reportedly planning to leave Los Angeles.
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie is reportedly planning to leave Los Angeles.

A source told People, "She's ready for a life that isn't centered in Los Angeles. There are a lot of projects she's excited about and she's feeling good. She's looking forward to 2026 and the flexibility she'll have then."

Article continues below advertisement

image of The news comes a few months after another source said the actress was putting her L.A. home 'up for sale.'
Source: MEGA

The news comes a few months after another source said the actress was putting her L.A. home 'up for sale.'

The news comes a few months after another source told the outlet the actress was putting her L.A. home "up for sale."

Jolie “never wanted to live in L.A. full time. She didn't have a choice because of the custody arrangement with Brad [Pitt]."

The source added the actress "plans to relocate as soon as Knox and Viv turn 18 next year."

Article continues below advertisement

Messy Divorce

MORE ON:
Angelina Jolie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Angelina Jolie shares six children with Brad Pitt, 62: Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17.
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie shares six children with Brad Pitt, 62: Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17.

Jolie shares six children with Pitt, 62: Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17.

In December 2024, the exes reached a divorce settlement after a treacherous eight-year legal battle.

As OK! previously reported, Jolie filed for divorce on September 19, 2016.

The filing came only days after the pair went on a private plane, where the actor, 61, was allegedly abusive toward her and two of their six children. He was not charged by the authorities.

They were declared legally single in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Recent Legal Blow

Image of The legal drama between Hollywood’s most infamous exes rages on — this time over their prized French winery, Château Miraval.
Source: MEGA

The legal drama between Hollywood’s most infamous exes rages on — this time over their prized French winery, Château Miraval.

The legal drama between Hollywood’s most infamous exes rages on — this time over their prized French winery, Château Miraval, where they were married in 2014.

On December 17, a Los Angeles judge sided with Pitt in his ongoing legal fight with his ex to turn over non-redacted private communications about her 2021 sale of the Château Miraval winery, per documents obtained by USA Today.

Pitt’s lawyers argued the emails — some dating back to 2008 — show Jolie’s legal strategy in selling her share of the famed vineyard.

Judge Lia Martin granted Pitt’s motion, giving Jolie 45 days to hand over the documents.

Jolie’s team slammed the decision, calling it a “violation” of her rights and vowing to appeal the ruling.

Article continues below advertisement

Brad Pitt's Swirling Romance

image of Despite his legal mess with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt remains close to his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, 33.
Source: MEGA

Despite his legal mess with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt remains close to his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, 33.

Despite his legal mess with Jolie, Pitt remains close to his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, 33.

In November, a source told People the Oscar winner was "grateful" to have Ramon in his life.

"The holidays are always a more emotional time for Brad. With some of the older kids distancing themselves and dropping Pitt from their last name, of course it adds another layer of sadness," the source shared.

They added: "At the same time, he feels very grateful to have Ines in his life. Her support and love mean the world to him."

The pair have been dating since 2022.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.