Angelina Jolie 'Ready for Life' Away From L.A. After Suffering Legal Blow: 'She's Feeling Good'

Article continues below advertisement

Angelina Jolie is ready for a fresh start! The Eternals star, 50, is reportedly planning to leave Los Angeles and move abroad next year.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie is reportedly planning to leave Los Angeles.

A source told People, "She's ready for a life that isn't centered in Los Angeles. There are a lot of projects she's excited about and she's feeling good. She's looking forward to 2026 and the flexibility she'll have then."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The news comes a few months after another source said the actress was putting her L.A. home 'up for sale.'

The news comes a few months after another source told the outlet the actress was putting her L.A. home "up for sale." Jolie “never wanted to live in L.A. full time. She didn't have a choice because of the custody arrangement with Brad [Pitt]." The source added the actress "plans to relocate as soon as Knox and Viv turn 18 next year."

Article continues below advertisement

Messy Divorce

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie shares six children with Brad Pitt, 62: Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17.

Jolie shares six children with Pitt, 62: Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17. In December 2024, the exes reached a divorce settlement after a treacherous eight-year legal battle. As OK! previously reported, Jolie filed for divorce on September 19, 2016. The filing came only days after the pair went on a private plane, where the actor, 61, was allegedly abusive toward her and two of their six children. He was not charged by the authorities. They were declared legally single in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Recent Legal Blow

Source: MEGA The legal drama between Hollywood’s most infamous exes rages on — this time over their prized French winery, Château Miraval.

The legal drama between Hollywood’s most infamous exes rages on — this time over their prized French winery, Château Miraval, where they were married in 2014. On December 17, a Los Angeles judge sided with Pitt in his ongoing legal fight with his ex to turn over non-redacted private communications about her 2021 sale of the Château Miraval winery, per documents obtained by USA Today. Pitt’s lawyers argued the emails — some dating back to 2008 — show Jolie’s legal strategy in selling her share of the famed vineyard. Judge Lia Martin granted Pitt’s motion, giving Jolie 45 days to hand over the documents. Jolie’s team slammed the decision, calling it a “violation” of her rights and vowing to appeal the ruling.

Article continues below advertisement

Brad Pitt's Swirling Romance

Source: MEGA Despite his legal mess with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt remains close to his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, 33.