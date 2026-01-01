Angelina Jolie 'Ready for Life' Away From L.A. After Suffering Legal Blow: 'She's Feeling Good'
Dec. 31 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Angelina Jolie is ready for a fresh start!
The Eternals star, 50, is reportedly planning to leave Los Angeles and move abroad next year.
A source told People, "She's ready for a life that isn't centered in Los Angeles. There are a lot of projects she's excited about and she's feeling good. She's looking forward to 2026 and the flexibility she'll have then."
The news comes a few months after another source told the outlet the actress was putting her L.A. home "up for sale."
Jolie “never wanted to live in L.A. full time. She didn't have a choice because of the custody arrangement with Brad [Pitt]."
The source added the actress "plans to relocate as soon as Knox and Viv turn 18 next year."
Messy Divorce
Jolie shares six children with Pitt, 62: Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17.
In December 2024, the exes reached a divorce settlement after a treacherous eight-year legal battle.
As OK! previously reported, Jolie filed for divorce on September 19, 2016.
The filing came only days after the pair went on a private plane, where the actor, 61, was allegedly abusive toward her and two of their six children. He was not charged by the authorities.
They were declared legally single in 2019.
Recent Legal Blow
The legal drama between Hollywood’s most infamous exes rages on — this time over their prized French winery, Château Miraval, where they were married in 2014.
On December 17, a Los Angeles judge sided with Pitt in his ongoing legal fight with his ex to turn over non-redacted private communications about her 2021 sale of the Château Miraval winery, per documents obtained by USA Today.
Pitt’s lawyers argued the emails — some dating back to 2008 — show Jolie’s legal strategy in selling her share of the famed vineyard.
Judge Lia Martin granted Pitt’s motion, giving Jolie 45 days to hand over the documents.
Jolie’s team slammed the decision, calling it a “violation” of her rights and vowing to appeal the ruling.
Brad Pitt's Swirling Romance
Despite his legal mess with Jolie, Pitt remains close to his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, 33.
In November, a source told People the Oscar winner was "grateful" to have Ramon in his life.
"The holidays are always a more emotional time for Brad. With some of the older kids distancing themselves and dropping Pitt from their last name, of course it adds another layer of sadness," the source shared.
They added: "At the same time, he feels very grateful to have Ines in his life. Her support and love mean the world to him."
The pair have been dating since 2022.