Brad Pitt Is 'Desperate' for 'One Final Shot' to 'Make Amends' With Twins Knox and Vivienne: Source

Photo of Brad Pitt, Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt is pulling at strings to mend his relationship with his children Knox and Vivienne.

By:

July 11 2025, Published 3:16 p.m. ET

Brad Pitt is begging for another chance with his twins.

The F1 actor, 61, is reportedly putting in the work to be on good terms with Vivienne and Knox ahead of their 17th birthday on Saturday, July 12.

image of Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt turn 17 in July.
Source: MEGA

Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt turn 17 in July.

According to an insider, the movie star "knows the chance...is remote to say the least," but he is "desperate" for "one final shot to get together" with the teens.

Brad was reportedly "devastated" when his 19-year-old daughter, Shiloh, dropped Pitt from her last name in 2024 and "got the message loud and clear."

Brad Pitt's Estrangement From His Kids

image of Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt were photographed in a rare outing.
Source: MEGA

Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt were photographed in a rare outing.

Another source revealed that the "family man" renders all his kids — including Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20 — "very important to his life" and wishes they were "all back in the fold."

"He will always believe and always hope there is a chance to be back with all of them, and he doesn’t want to think otherwise," the insider explained. "He doesn’t want to give up, he’s not that kind of guy, he’s not that kind of father. He is a proud father, and he would be happy to have them see that eventually."

Brad has "tried over and over again to get back in their good graces" and is hoping that his children will "make the move" this time. Meanwhile, he understands that he and ex Angelina Jolie will remain "at odds."

MORE ON:
Brad Pitt

image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie separated in 2016.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie separated in 2016.

A third insider confirmed that despite the estrangement, Brad sees his kids "periodically." The actor's friends are reportedly aware of "the deep emotional weight he carries, particularly about his family."

"It’s caused him a lot of heartbreak," the source dished. "He’s known to process things quietly and privately."

Brad and Angelina split in September 2016 after 12 years together and two years of marriage.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Go to Court

image of Brad Pitt is currently dating Ines de Ramon.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt is currently dating Ines de Ramon.

Things are tense between the couple as they go to court to fight over the French winery they bought while married, Château Miraval. After they got divorced, Angelina sold her stake to Stoli Group. Brad is suing to reverse the sale.

The Fight Club alum told a judge he struggled for access to Angelina's private messages, which he believes serve as evidence in the case.

Alexey Oliynik, an employee of Stoli Group, declined to appear for a deposition or provide the requested documents.

The legal battle has not yet been resolved.

