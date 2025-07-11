Brad Pitt Is 'Desperate' for 'One Final Shot' to 'Make Amends' With Twins Knox and Vivienne: Source

Another source revealed that the "family man" renders all his kids — including Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20 — "very important to his life" and wishes they were "all back in the fold."

"He will always believe and always hope there is a chance to be back with all of them, and he doesn’t want to think otherwise," the insider explained. "He doesn’t want to give up, he’s not that kind of guy, he’s not that kind of father. He is a proud father, and he would be happy to have them see that eventually."

Brad has "tried over and over again to get back in their good graces" and is hoping that his children will "make the move" this time. Meanwhile, he understands that he and ex Angelina Jolie will remain "at odds."