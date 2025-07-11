Brad Pitt Is 'Desperate' for 'One Final Shot' to 'Make Amends' With Twins Knox and Vivienne: Source
According to an insider, the movie star "knows the chance...is remote to say the least," but he is "desperate" for "one final shot to get together" with the teens.
Brad was reportedly "devastated" when his 19-year-old daughter, Shiloh, dropped Pitt from her last name in 2024 and "got the message loud and clear."
Brad Pitt's Estrangement From His Kids
Another source revealed that the "family man" renders all his kids — including Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20 — "very important to his life" and wishes they were "all back in the fold."
"He will always believe and always hope there is a chance to be back with all of them, and he doesn’t want to think otherwise," the insider explained. "He doesn’t want to give up, he’s not that kind of guy, he’s not that kind of father. He is a proud father, and he would be happy to have them see that eventually."
Brad has "tried over and over again to get back in their good graces" and is hoping that his children will "make the move" this time. Meanwhile, he understands that he and ex Angelina Jolie will remain "at odds."
A third insider confirmed that despite the estrangement, Brad sees his kids "periodically." The actor's friends are reportedly aware of "the deep emotional weight he carries, particularly about his family."
"It’s caused him a lot of heartbreak," the source dished. "He’s known to process things quietly and privately."
Brad and Angelina split in September 2016 after 12 years together and two years of marriage.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Go to Court
Things are tense between the couple as they go to court to fight over the French winery they bought while married, Château Miraval. After they got divorced, Angelina sold her stake to Stoli Group. Brad is suing to reverse the sale.
The Fight Club alum told a judge he struggled for access to Angelina's private messages, which he believes serve as evidence in the case.
Alexey Oliynik, an employee of Stoli Group, declined to appear for a deposition or provide the requested documents.
The legal battle has not yet been resolved.