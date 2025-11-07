'I Need to Remove All Stress': Angelina Jolie Claims Legal Battle With Brad Pitt Is Making Her 'Sick' in Newly Released Emails

Article continues below advertisement

Angelina Jolie is opening up about how her long-running legal battle with Brad Pitt is affecting her health. According to court documents obtained by an outlet on Wednesday, November 5, the actress wrote an emotional email to her business manager back in May 2021, revealing the strain she’s been under.

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie wrote in an email that 'stress' from her divorce battle is making her 'sick.'

“I need to remove all stress,” Jolie wrote. “I honestly feel I am getting sick from worry. So I would like us to discuss better support. And not continuing relationships that you see cause me stress.” In the same email, she also hinted at frustrations with her brother, James Haven Voight, stating, “Financial situations like Jamie where I just give and give and don’t even get a thank you … is just wrong.”

The email surfaced in a 286-page filing Pitt’s legal team submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court on October 29, as part of their effort to obtain Jolie’s correspondence about the 2021 sale of their French winery, Château Miraval. Jolie’s team has declined to turn over the emails, citing attorney-client privilege.

Source: MEGA The message resurfaced in her ongoing legal fight against Brad Pitt.

As OK! previously reported, Pitt first filed the lawsuit in 2022, claiming Jolie broke their agreement not to sell her share of Château Miraval without his approval. The couple bought the estate in 2008 as a family investment they hoped to one day pass on to their children. Pitt has maintained that he poured time, effort and millions into building the business into a world-class brand. After their 2016 split, both retained their shares in Miraval, but by 2021, Jolie wanted out. In a private message to Pitt later submitted in court, she wrote, “In the past four years I have seen lots of inconsiderate behavior, money spent in ways that I would not have approved, and decisions made that I was not consulted on.”

She continued, “I've been hurt by decisions that have been made that show no interest in sharing the business or changing it fundamentally into something that would be healthier for our children.”

Source: MEGA The former flames' lawsuit centers around the sale of their Château Miraval winery.

The two reportedly tried to reach a deal, with Pitt offering to buy Jolie’s stake for $55.4 million — $46 million upfront and the rest in installments, but the negotiations fell apart. The case only escalated from there. Pitt’s side accused Jolie of secretly selling her share to Stoli Group through her company, Nouvel, while Jolie’s team alleged Pitt was “looting” and “stripping” Miraval’s assets for personal gain — accusations he strongly denied.

Jolie later claimed Pitt attempted to force her into signing a non-disparagement agreement to silence “years of abuse,” which he has also denied, calling it an effort to distract from the actual legal issue.

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie said she and her kids haven’t returned to the property since the split.

Nouvel, now owned by Stoli, later filed a $250 million countersuit against Pitt, claiming he misused the company’s money on “vanity projects.” In an earlier court filing from October 6, Jolie stated that she left Pitt “control (and full residency) of our family homes in Los Angeles and at Miraval, without compensation,” hoping it would “make him calmer in his dealings with me after a difficult and traumatic period.”