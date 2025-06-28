Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Head to Trial Over Château Miraval in Lengthy Legal Showdown
Brad Pitt is gearing up for a courtroom showdown with ex-wife Angelina Jolie as their legal fight over the French winery they bought during their marriage heats up.
In court documents filed on Friday, June 20, the F1: The Movie star revealed that he anticipates the jury trial related to his lawsuit against Jolie will span 15 days. Jolie indicates it will take over two weeks, according to her own court filings.
The trial date remains unconfirmed, and several motions are still pending. Pitt characterized the case as "complex" due to the involvement of foreign parties and various cross claims filed by the defendants.
Pitt initiated the lawsuit in 2022, claiming that Jolie violated a promise they made not to sell their separate shares of the winery, Château Miraval, without mutual consent. The former couple purchased the estate in 2008, intending to pass it down to their children. He testified that he invested substantial time and money into transforming Miraval into a successful winery.
Following their split in 2016, both Pitt and Jolie retained their stakes in Miraval. In 2021, Jolie approached Pitt, expressing her desire to exit the business.
In a private email submitted in court, she wrote, "In the past four years I have seen lots of inconsiderate behavior, money spent in ways that I would not have approved, and decisions made that I was not consulted on."
Jolie continued, "I've been hurt by decisions that have been made that show no interest in sharing the business or changing it fundamentally into something that would be healthier for our children."
Initially, Jolie and Pitt tried to negotiate a buyout of her stake. Pitt offered $55.4 million, with the payment structured as a $46 million lump sum and the balance paid in installments.
The legal entanglement intensified as Pitt faced accusations of "looting" and "stripping" Château Miraval's assets in a bid for control of the property, according to court documents obtained by CNN.
Jolie, who had acquired her stake in Miraval through her company Nouvel, allegedly reneged on the deal after Pitt proposed a non-disparagement agreement. She claimed he attempted to have her sign the NDA to conceal "years of abuse." Pitt firmly denied her allegations, stating that Jolie was attempting to deflect from the real issue.
His attorney argued, "This was the pretext. In reality, [Jolie] and Nouvel had covertly lined up and tentatively struck a deal with a third party: the Stoli Group, owned and controlled by Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler and its subsidiary Tenute del Mondo."
In his lawsuit, Pitt asserted that Jolie sold her stake to Stoli without his approval, contrary to their agreement. He alleged Stoli aimed for a hostile takeover of Miraval, though Jolie denied all wrongdoing or that she needed Pitt's consent for the sale.
Nouvel, Jolie's former company now owned by Stoli, filed a $250 million countersuit against Pitt, accusing him of misusing company assets for vanity projects — claims he denied.
Pitt recently expressed hope that he would emerge as the owner of Nouvel's shares by trial's end, asserting that Nouvel would have no further interest in Miraval.
In November, Us Weekly also reported that a judge ruled Pitt must provide documents and communications that Jolie claims will prove he concealed allegations of domestic violence from their marriage.
Pitt stated that separate lawsuits were filed by Nouvel and his company in Europe, which are ongoing. He noted that a Luxembourg court has provisionally taken 10 percent of Nouvel's shares in Quimicum, where Jolie and Pitt held ownership in Miraval, into an escrow account.
He indicated that if victorious in that case, it would render Nouvel's claims in his lawsuit moot, although his claims against Jolie would continue.
As of now, Jolie has not publicly responded to Pitt's latest filings. Last year, Pitt and Jolie finalized their long-running divorce battle.