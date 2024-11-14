Angelina Jolie 'Bent on Retaliating' Against Ex Brad Pitt Ahead of 2025 Trial Over Shared Winery: Source

Earlier this year, Jolie filed court documents that stated she had not been "acting with malice and the intent to hurt Pitt in response to any custody ruling" when she sold her share of their winery. The Maleficent actress also accused Pitt of trying to get her to sign an $8.5 million NDA so she could not speak out about his alleged abusive behavior.

"Instead, it was Pitt who refused to buy her interest unless he received his newly expanded NDA, enforceable by an $8.5 million holdback specifically designed to force her silence about his abuse and cover-up," the legal filing continued. "While Pitt advances what is effectively an outdated privacy-of-domestic-violence argument to shield his abuse, his argument is not the law, at least not in this century, and he cites no authority that would give him such unwarranted protections. In any event, he waived any privacy protections when he sued Jolie."