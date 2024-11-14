Angelina Jolie 'Bent on Retaliating' Against Ex Brad Pitt Ahead of 2025 Trial Over Shared Winery: Source
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's years-long legal battle over their French winery, Chateau Miraval, is finally headed to trial.
In February 2022, the Troy actor sued his estranged ex-wife after she allegedly sold her shares of the sprawling property to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler without his permission. Pitt claimed this violated a verbal agreement they'd made that said they could individually sell their stakes in the business if they had express permission from the other regarding the new part-owner.
The legal battle, which has been aptly dubbed "War of the Rosé," is scheduled to head to trial some time in 2025, but according to a source, things could get worse before they get better.
"It's already been ugly but it's going to get even uglier as Angie is bent on retaliating against Brad and will try to continue to settle more old personal scores," an insider familiar with the case spilled to a news outlet.
"This is a straightforward business dispute, but unfortunately, the other side has consistently introduced personal elements which have exposed the weaknesses in their case and complicated and lengthened the proceedings," the source added.
As OK! previously reported, Pitt has been fighting to have the $64 million business deal revoked for two years, claiming that Jolie "sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval," per court documents.
Earlier this year, Jolie filed court documents that stated she had not been "acting with malice and the intent to hurt Pitt in response to any custody ruling" when she sold her share of their winery. The Maleficent actress also accused Pitt of trying to get her to sign an $8.5 million NDA so she could not speak out about his alleged abusive behavior.
"Instead, it was Pitt who refused to buy her interest unless he received his newly expanded NDA, enforceable by an $8.5 million holdback specifically designed to force her silence about his abuse and cover-up," the legal filing continued. "While Pitt advances what is effectively an outdated privacy-of-domestic-violence argument to shield his abuse, his argument is not the law, at least not in this century, and he cites no authority that would give him such unwarranted protections. In any event, he waived any privacy protections when he sued Jolie."
