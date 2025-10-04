Angelina Jolie Is Very 'Conservative' With Getting Botox So Her Face Doesn't Look 'Frozen'

Article continues below advertisement

Angelina Jolie is turning heads and winning accolades for her stunning look just days after celebrating her 50th birthday, and a source told In Touch that it involves serious commitment and some aesthetic interventions.

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie is admired for her full lips and sharp cheekbones.

"Angelina has always been religious about protecting her skin from the sun; that has definitely helped her stay young looking. But, of course, she's had some help from her dermatologist too," the insider explained. "This past year, she decided to really make self-care a priority because she wanted to look her absolute best for this next decade."

The Eternals actress looked more alluring than ever at the premiere of her film Eddington at the Cannes Film Festival on June 6. Dressed in a cream Brunello Cucinelli gown that cinched at her waist, Jolie radiated effortless glam.

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie wore a Brunello Cucinelli gown at Cannes.

However, the source revealed that Jolie has recently undergone "a couple of serious laser treatments to really smooth out her overall texture and tighten things up."

"The results have been fantastic," the insider said. "She's no stranger to Botox either; she's been doing that for years. She's just very conservative with it so that she never looks frozen-faced."

Jolie's beauty routine doesn't stop with cosmetic treatments. The insider added that she "puts a big focus on her diet," ensuring she gets enough "proteins, fruits, and veggies."

"She's struggled in the past with getting enough nutrition because whenever she's stressed, she loses her appetite," the source revealed. "But she's made a huge effort to get a really balanced diet, and it's paying off — she looks healthier than she has in years."

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie underwent a double mastectomy in 2013 to reduce her high risk of b----- cancer.

The Tomb Raider actress has faced ongoing speculation about her seemingly ageless look. In 2010, at the age of 35, she candidly addressed plastic surgery rumors in an interview with Daily Mail, stating, "I haven't had anything done and I don't think I will. But if it makes somebody happy, then that's up to them. I'm not in somebody else's skin to know what makes them feel better about themselves. But I don't plan to do it myself."

Since then, Jolie has remained tight-lipped about any potential cosmetic procedures. However, in 2013, she spoke openly about her decision to undergo a preventative double mastectomy after discovering she carried the BRCA1 gene.

"My doctors estimated that I had an 87 percent risk of breast cancer and a 50 percent risk of ovarian cancer," she shared in an op-ed published in the New York Times. "The decision to have a mastectomy was not easy. But it is one I am very happy that I made. I can tell my children that they don't need to fear they will lose me to b----- cancer."

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children.