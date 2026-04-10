or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Shiloh Jolie Pitt
OK LogoNEWS

Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Kept Her Hollywood Identity Under Wraps for K-Pop Music Video Debut: She Didn't Want 'Special Attention'

Photo of Shiloh Jolie
Source: MEGA; STARSHIP and 임다영 DAYOUNG/YouTube

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh purposely kept her identity a secret during her K-Pop music video debut.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 10 2026, Updated 1:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh Jolie flew under the radar while making her music video debut, as she kept her identity a secret until filming wrapped.

“[She] likes to dance but is not seeking special attention or fame,” a source told a news outlet earlier this week.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @Diario_Cambio/X
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Shiloh Jolie Kept Music Video Debut a Secret

Photo of Shiloh Jolie is simply credited as 'Shi' in the video.
Source: STARSHIP and 임다영 DAYOUNG/YouTube

Shiloh Jolie is simply credited as 'Shi' in the video.

Shiloh, who's been dancing for several years, appears in almost every scene as a backup performer in K-Pop star Dayoung's music video for the single "What's a girl to do."

No one — including her Dance Crew, Culture — knew the 19-year-old was on set "until after filming wrapped." Shiloh booked the gig through an open audition.

The dancer lights up the screen in a maroon tank top and slicked back ponytail for the upbeat pop song before changing into denim shorts for a second look.

Article continues below advertisement

Shiloh Jolie Was Credited as 'Shi'

Photo of Shiloh Jolie booked the music video through an open audition.
Source: STARSHIP and 임다영 DAYOUNG/YouTube

Shiloh Jolie booked the music video through an open audition.

The move was seemingly deliberate, as Shiloh dropped her famous last name and was credited in the music video simply as "Shi."

Her parents seemingly didn't play a part in her casting, as before the video's release, Dayoung's entertainment company, Starship, stated Shiloh earned her role, insisting her fame was unknown to them at the time of her booking.

MORE ON:
Shiloh Jolie Pitt

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Dayoung's Entertainment Company Insisted Shiloh Jolie Earned Her Role Based on Talent

Photo of Shiloh Jolie's fame was reportedly not a factor when she was casted for the music video.
Source: STARSHIP and 임다영 DAYOUNG/YouTube

Shiloh Jolie's fame was reportedly not a factor when she was casted for the music video.

“We held an open audition in the United States of America to cast performers for Dayoung’s music video,” the representative for the company told Maeil Business Newspaper Star Today. “Among those who took part were several performers affiliated with a dance crew called ‘Culture.’ Shiloh was selected in the final round and ended up joining Dayoung’s music video. Even after filming, we had no idea she was the child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and only found out by chance quite recently.”

Angelina Jolie Said Her Kids Aren't Interested in Being 'Celebrities'

Photo of Angelina Jolie said her children weren't interested in becoming 'celebrities.'
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie said her children weren't interested in becoming 'celebrities.'

Shiloh, along with her five other siblings, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne and Knox, are reportedly "extremely private," according to their mother.

In February 2025, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress, 50, revealed her six children were "not interested" in following in their parents' footsteps as movie stars.

“They really don’t like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it,” she said, per a news outlet. “I think in a very healthy way they don’t… It’s not a normal thing. It’s a silly thing really.”

The humanitarian added, "Some of them dance, some of them paint, some of them love theatre, but none of them are dying to be on-screen.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.