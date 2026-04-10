Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Kept Her Hollywood Identity Under Wraps for K-Pop Music Video Debut: She Didn't Want 'Special Attention'
April 10 2026, Updated 1:10 p.m. ET
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh Jolie flew under the radar while making her music video debut, as she kept her identity a secret until filming wrapped.
“[She] likes to dance but is not seeking special attention or fame,” a source told a news outlet earlier this week.
Shiloh Jolie Kept Music Video Debut a Secret
Shiloh, who's been dancing for several years, appears in almost every scene as a backup performer in K-Pop star Dayoung's music video for the single "What's a girl to do."
No one — including her Dance Crew, Culture — knew the 19-year-old was on set "until after filming wrapped." Shiloh booked the gig through an open audition.
The dancer lights up the screen in a maroon tank top and slicked back ponytail for the upbeat pop song before changing into denim shorts for a second look.
Shiloh Jolie Was Credited as 'Shi'
The move was seemingly deliberate, as Shiloh dropped her famous last name and was credited in the music video simply as "Shi."
Her parents seemingly didn't play a part in her casting, as before the video's release, Dayoung's entertainment company, Starship, stated Shiloh earned her role, insisting her fame was unknown to them at the time of her booking.
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Dayoung's Entertainment Company Insisted Shiloh Jolie Earned Her Role Based on Talent
“We held an open audition in the United States of America to cast performers for Dayoung’s music video,” the representative for the company told Maeil Business Newspaper Star Today. “Among those who took part were several performers affiliated with a dance crew called ‘Culture.’ Shiloh was selected in the final round and ended up joining Dayoung’s music video. Even after filming, we had no idea she was the child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and only found out by chance quite recently.”
Angelina Jolie Said Her Kids Aren't Interested in Being 'Celebrities'
Shiloh, along with her five other siblings, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne and Knox, are reportedly "extremely private," according to their mother.
In February 2025, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress, 50, revealed her six children were "not interested" in following in their parents' footsteps as movie stars.
“They really don’t like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it,” she said, per a news outlet. “I think in a very healthy way they don’t… It’s not a normal thing. It’s a silly thing really.”
The humanitarian added, "Some of them dance, some of them paint, some of them love theatre, but none of them are dying to be on-screen.”