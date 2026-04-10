Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Kept Her Hollywood Identity Under Wraps for K-Pop Music Video Debut: She Didn't Want 'Special Attention'

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Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh Jolie flew under the radar while making her music video debut, as she kept her identity a secret until filming wrapped. “[She] likes to dance but is not seeking special attention or fame,” a source told a news outlet earlier this week.

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😯🎶 ¡Hija de Brad Pitt y Angelina Jolie, Shiloh, debuta en el K-pop!



Shiloh Jolie aparece en el videoclip del tema "What's a Girl to Do", interpretado por la cantante surcoreana Dayoung, demostrando que el baile y el ritmo le corren por las venas



🎥 DAYOUNG#diariocambio… pic.twitter.com/9qpMi0smIE — Diario Cambio (@Diario_Cambio) April 8, 2026 Source: @Diario_Cambio/X

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Shiloh Jolie Kept Music Video Debut a Secret

Source: STARSHIP and 임다영 DAYOUNG/YouTube Shiloh Jolie is simply credited as 'Shi' in the video.

Shiloh, who's been dancing for several years, appears in almost every scene as a backup performer in K-Pop star Dayoung's music video for the single "What's a girl to do." No one — including her Dance Crew, Culture — knew the 19-year-old was on set "until after filming wrapped." Shiloh booked the gig through an open audition. The dancer lights up the screen in a maroon tank top and slicked back ponytail for the upbeat pop song before changing into denim shorts for a second look.

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Shiloh Jolie Was Credited as 'Shi'

Source: STARSHIP and 임다영 DAYOUNG/YouTube Shiloh Jolie booked the music video through an open audition.

The move was seemingly deliberate, as Shiloh dropped her famous last name and was credited in the music video simply as "Shi." Her parents seemingly didn't play a part in her casting, as before the video's release, Dayoung's entertainment company, Starship, stated Shiloh earned her role, insisting her fame was unknown to them at the time of her booking.

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Dayoung's Entertainment Company Insisted Shiloh Jolie Earned Her Role Based on Talent

Source: STARSHIP and 임다영 DAYOUNG/YouTube Shiloh Jolie's fame was reportedly not a factor when she was casted for the music video.

“We held an open audition in the United States of America to cast performers for Dayoung’s music video,” the representative for the company told Maeil Business Newspaper Star Today. “Among those who took part were several performers affiliated with a dance crew called ‘Culture.’ Shiloh was selected in the final round and ended up joining Dayoung’s music video. Even after filming, we had no idea she was the child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and only found out by chance quite recently.”

Angelina Jolie Said Her Kids Aren't Interested in Being 'Celebrities'

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie said her children weren't interested in becoming 'celebrities.'