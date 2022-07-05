Material GirlsAngelina Jolie Takes Daughters Zahara & Vivienne Shopping In Rome
When in Rome! While some spent the Fourth of July grilling in the yard, Angelina Jolie and two of her daughters explored the sights and sounds of Rome, Italy, where the actress is directing the movie Without Blood, which stars her The Eternals costar Salma Hayek.
On Sunday, July 2, the mom-of-six was seen shopping with daughters Zahara, 17, and Vivienne, 13, by her side.
In photos, the 47-year-old looked chic in a flowy gold sleeveless top, matching pants and platform sandals, while Zahara donned a pale green dress and black Converse sneakers. Vivienne also rocked the classic kicks in addition to a black tee and black jeans.
According to a report, the ladies checked out the local market and browsed at jewelry before heading to a cooking school, and later on, Jolie met up with Hayek, 55.
The movie actresses enjoyed working together on The Eternals and bonded over motherhood, but their current project is much darker. The flick is based on Italian author Alessandro Baricco's novel of the same name and is described as "an unforgettable fable about the brutality of war – and one girl's quest for revenge and healing."
SHILOH JOLIE-PITT 'DESPERATE TO SEE HER FATHER' BRAD PITT AS ANGELINA JOLIE CUSTODY BATTLE RAGES ON
This will be the fifth time the Girl, Interrupted lead will sit in the director's chair.
"I’m honored to be here in Italy to bring this very special material to film, and to have been entrusted by Alessandro Baricco with the adaptation of his book — with its unique poetry and emotion and way of looking at war, and the questions it poses about what we search for after trauma or loss or injustice," Jolie stated.
Without Blood is the first script Jolie is working on for Fremantle Productions, who she recently signed a three-year deal with.
"We are excited to work with her and the incredible international team she has assembled," Fremantle's CEO Jennifer Mullin announced. "This project underlines Fremantle’s ongoing commitment to producing high-quality feature films and original dramas working with the very best talent from across the globe."
Filming kicked off in the south of Italy last month.