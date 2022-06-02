Angelina Jolie 'Has Gone Out Of Her Way To Delay & Stall' Custody Battle With Brad Pitt, Insider Claims

Is Angelina Jolie trying to make things hard for ex Brad Pitt? According to a source, it sure seems like it!

For years, the two, who split in September 2016, have been in a custody battle over their six children — Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13 — but things are still not making any progress.