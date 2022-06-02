Angelina Jolie 'Has Gone Out Of Her Way To Delay & Stall' Custody Battle With Brad Pitt, Insider Claims
Is Angelina Jolie trying to make things hard for ex Brad Pitt? According to a source, it sure seems like it!
For years, the two, who split in September 2016, have been in a custody battle over their six children — Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13 — but things are still not making any progress.
“It’s very clear to him that Angie has gone out of her way to delay and stall the process,” an insider told Us Weekly of the handsome hunk. “All he can do is work with his legal team and file the paperwork whilst responding to her claims. Month after month goes by with one piece of red tape after another, endless jumping through hoops and bickering between their lawyers with no resolution."
In the meantime, the actor, 58, has been keeping a low profile. “Brad has been holed up at his place,” the source dished. “He occasionally enjoys downtime at his art studio. … He’s busy signing off on and brainstorming projects all the time, [and his production company] Plan B is always working on stuff.”
As OK! previously reported, Pitt "has been lamenting to pals" about how Jolie "will never agree to joint custody and is going to run out the clock until the kids are 18," another insider shared.
The Oscar winner is reportedly fearful that the kiddos “will want nothing to do with him once they are of age."
Ultimately, “Brad will not give up the fight," the source declared.
After the September 2016 split was announced, it was revealed that the former flames were on a private jet when they began arguing, and Maddox allegedly jumped up to defend his mother. Despite the alleged feud, the father-of-six was cleared by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.
In April, OK! learned that a woman under the name "Jane Doe" filed a lawsuit against the FBI over an assault investigation involving the plaintiff's former husband.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell revealed the documents talk about an incident where an ex "physically and verbally assaulted" "Jane Doe" while on onboard a private plane in front of their children.
It has not been confirmed that Jolie is the one who filed the documents.