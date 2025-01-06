or
OK Magazine
Angelina Jolie, Demi Moore, Sabrina Carpenter and Other Stars Sip on Tequila at W Magazine's Golden Globes Pre-Party: Photos

w pre golden globes party pp
Source: GETTY for W Magazine
By:

Jan. 5 2025, Published 7:07 p.m. ET

The stars are out and ready to make their first awards show debut at the 2025 Golden Globes!

Ahead of the big night, several A-list celebrities kicked off the exciting season with an epic party hosted by W Magazine and Casamigos at the Chateau Marmont on Saturday, January 4.

Keep scrolling to see which stars stepped out to sip on tequila ahead of one of Hollywood's biggest nights of the year.

Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldana, Angelina Jolie & Pamela Anderson
Source: GETTY for W Magazine

Karla Sofía Gascón, 52, Zoe Saldana, 46, Angelina Jolie, 49, and Pamela Anderson, 57, posed for a picture while enjoying light bites and two specialty cocktails curated just for the occasion: Casamigas Spicy Cucumber Margaritas and Casa Luna cocktails.

Angelina Jolie & Christian Louboutin
Source: GETTY for W Magazine

At the event, Jolie was spotted chatting with famed designer Christian Louboutin, 61,

The Maleficent actress was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for her starring role in Maria, a 2024 biopic about late renowned opera singer Maria Callas.

Mikey Madison, CharliXCX, Sabrina Carpenter
Source: GETTY for W Magazine

Mikey Madison, 25, CharliXCX, 32, and Sabrina Carpenter, 25, held pink roses in their hands while sporting matching soft smiles at the celebrity soirée.

Madison, who starred as Ani in the 2024 rom-com Anora, is in the running for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy.

Andrew Garfield, Daniel Craig
Source: GETTY for W Magazine

Andrew Garfield, 41, and Daniel Craig, 56, were both dressed to impress at the Chateau Marmont on Saturday night.

Craig was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for his portrayal of Lee in Queer.

Cynthia Erivo & Quinta Brunson
Source: GETTY for W Magazine

Cynthia Erivo, 37, and Quinta Brunson, 35, also served stylish looks at the special night.

Like Madison, Erivo's starring role as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, in the hit 2024 movie Wicked received a nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie & Demi Moore
Source: GETTY for W Magazine

Jolie additionally engaged in conversation with Demi Moore, 62, another nominee for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her role as Elisabeth Sparkle in last year's film The Substance.

Moore wore stunning earrings from the brand With Clarity to the party.

Kyra Sedgwick, Demi Moore, Kevin Bacon
Source: GETTY for W Magazine

Moore also mingled with Kyra Sedgwick, 59, and Kevin Bacon, 66, neither of whom were in the mix of nominees for the 2025 Golden Globes.

Sabrina Carpenter, Cara Delevingne
Source: GETTY for W Magazine

Carpenter looked stunning next to Cara Delevingne, 32, at the star-studded party.

Drew Starkey, Nicholas Chavez, Odessa A'zion
Source: GETTY for W Magazine

Drew Starkey, 31, Nicholas Chavez, 25, and Odessa A'zion, 24, were among guests at the A-list gathering.

Ayo Aderbi, Andrew Garfield
Source: GETTY for W Magazine

Garfield was seen laughing with Ayo Aderbi, 29, at the bash.

