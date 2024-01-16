Quinta Brunson Trolled Over Wrinkled-Looking 2024 Emmy Awards Dress: 'Was She Running Late?'
Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson's outfit at the 2024 Emmy Awards sparked puzzled reactions.
The pink, ankle-length, Dior dress boasted a simple yet chic style, but the gown's extremely wrinkled appearance confused fans on social media who couldn't seem to decide whether the unique look was intentional or not.
"Idk what’s happened to Quinta Brunson’s stylist?" one user wrote, as another asked, "Was she running late?"
"These wrinkles have to be intentional….cuz ain’t no way she didn’t notice this……" a third chimed in, with a fourth adding, "The pattern makes the dress looks wrinkled! The basic dress style doesn’t help either."
Other viewers flooded the comments section with animated images of irons and compared the dress to a "ruffled pink curtain."
Meanwhile, another fan joked the look would have been "perfect for the Critic’s Choice Awards with the pizza in a bag," referring to the award show's recent, controversial meal choice.
Regardless of the negative reactions about her dress, Brunson was all smiles and happy tears after receiving the Best Actress in a Comedy award presented to her by comedienne Carol Burnett. She is the first Black actress to win the prestigious award since 1981.
"I don’t even know why I’m so emotional. Thank you so much," she gushed. "I love making Abbott Elementary so much. And I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy."
"I say that every time. I just love comedy so much. I’m so happy to be able to get this," the famed writer continued. "I didn’t prepare anything, because I just didn’t think — oh god... I love my mom, my dad, my sisters, my brothers, my entire family so much."
"I love my husband. I’m so happy. I love my cast. I love Abbott Elementary. Thank you so much," she concluded her speech.
Brunson had been competing again a wide array of talented performers including Rachel Brosnahan from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Natasha Lyonne for her role in Poker Face, Christina Applegate for her work on Dead to Me and Jenna Ortega for Wednesday.
Abbott Elementary — which Brunson both stars in and is a writer for — received a total of eight nominations at the 2024 Emmy Awards.