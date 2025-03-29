Angelina Jolie’s Inner Circle 'Pushing Her' to Have a 'Proper' 50th Birthday Celebration: 'This Is a Big Milestone'
Angelina Jolie's loved ones aren't going to let the iconic actress' 50th birthday in June pass without partying it up!
"This is a big milestone and for once she’s agreed to let people celebrate her," an insider revealed to a news outlet.
"She usually prefers to just stay home with her kids, but everyone has been pushing her to have a proper celebration," the source added.
While the humanitarian "doesn't like being the center of attention," she’s given her kids permission "to plan a small gathering" for the occasion.
The source said there "won’t be a big crowd" since Jolie "keeps her circle very tight."
"Salma Hayek will be invited, Ellen Pompeo is still a good friend, and Loung Ung, who she met 20 years ago in Cambodia, will be there," the source spilled.
Cambodia is the birthplace of the Oscar winner's eldest child, son Maddox, 23. She also has son Pax, 21, and daughters Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and Vivienne, 16, as well as the latter's twin brother, Knox.
Though Jolie once parented the children with ex-husband Brad Pitt, the Hollywood hunk is no longer on good terms with their kids.
Since the Tomb Raider star doesn't need any expensive presents, she's "asked her kids if they can all take a trip to her place in Cambodia together, that’s what she wants for her birthday gift," the source spilled.
"They’ve all got their own busy lives, and she’s got work commitments so she’s said it doesn’t have to be on her birthday but sometime this coming year she wants them to all go together," the insider said. "It’s very much her happy place."
The big birthday will likely stir up some difficult emotions and memories for Jolie, as she previously revealed the reason she underwent a preventative double mastectomy over a decade ago was due to her mother and grandmother dying from cancer before they reached 60.
"I have lived over a decade now without a mom," the brunette beauty shared in an essay for TIME a few years ago. "She met only a few of her grandchildren and was often too sick to play with them. It's hard now for me to consider anything in this life divinely guided when I think of how much their lives would have benefited from time with her and the protection of her love and grace."
"My mother fought the disease for a decade and made it into her 50s. My grandmother died in her 40s," she noted. "I'm hoping my choices allow me to live a bit longer."
In Touch Weekly reported on Jolie's upcoming birthday.