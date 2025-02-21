or
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Kids Pax and Shiloh Seen in L.A. as Famous Offspring Distance Themselves From Hollywood: Photos

Photo of Shiloh Jolie and Pax Jolie-Pitt.
Source: MEGA

Shiloh Jolie and her brother Pax Jolie-Pitt are among Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's six children.

Feb. 21 2025, Published 4:01 p.m. ET

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's kids are continuing to keep a low profile in Los Angeles.

On Thursday, February 20, the famous exes' son Pax, 21, and daughter Shiloh, 18, were spotted separately strolling through Southern California after their mom opened up about her children's lack of desire to be in the spotlight earlier this month.

pax jolie walking dog
Source: MEGA

Pax Jolie-Pitt was spotted walking an adorable dog in Los Angeles.

In photos obtained by OK! Pax kept warm in pants, a long-sleeved shirt and a fuzzy winter hat, as he walked an adorable dog — which seemed to be some sort of Husky mix — through L.A. On the outing, he could be seen holding the pup's leash, a bottle of water and his phone.

This was the first time Pax was seen taking care of the pooch, though it's unclear whether the animal was a new addition to the famous family.

pax jolie walking dog
Source: MEGA

Pax Jolie-Pitt is estranged from his father, Brad Pitt.

Pax's outing appeared very casual, with the Mr & Mrs. Smith costars' son minding his business while texting on his phone and keeping a low profile in black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Pax's sister Shiloh was also spotted in the area on Thursday, with photos obtained by OK! showcasing how much she looks like her celebrity mom during a walk through West Hollywood.

shiloh jolie out la
Source: MEGA

Shiloh Jolie was seen in West Hollywood the same day as her brother's L.A. sighting.

Shiloh sported a gray sweatshirt with its hood positioned over her head and comfy black pants.

She held another item of clothing in her hand, along with her phone, while wearing a black backpack over one of her shoulders.

shiloh jolie out la
Source: MEGA

Shiloh Jolie legally dropped her father Brad Pitt's last name on her 18th birthday last year.

Shiloh was photographed in a similar outfit on Monday, February 17, while headed to a dance class in Studio City.

Dance has been a main focus of Shiloh's in recent years — though she's been particular about proving her talents on her own, without the help of her mega-famous mom and dad.

shiloh jolie out la
Source: MEGA

Shiloh Jolie hates the spotlight, according to her mom.

Angelina recently opened up about how none of her six kids have a desire to follow in their parents' footsteps fame wise during an appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday, February 5.

"They're not interested," the Maleficent actress admitted. "They really don't like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it. I think in a very healthy way they don't ... It's not a normal thing. It's a silly thing really."

Still, Angelina "always wanted them to be around film."

"Yes, they've been on set with me. And some of them dance, some of them paint, some of them love theater, but none of them are dying to be on screen," she said of her and Brad's children: Maddox, 23, Pax, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

