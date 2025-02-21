Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Kids Pax and Shiloh Seen in L.A. as Famous Offspring Distance Themselves From Hollywood: Photos

In photos obtained by OK! Pax kept warm in pants, a long-sleeved shirt and a fuzzy winter hat, as he walked an adorable dog — which seemed to be some sort of Husky mix — through L.A. On the outing, he could be seen holding the pup's leash, a bottle of water and his phone.

This was the first time Pax was seen taking care of the pooch, though it's unclear whether the animal was a new addition to the famous family.