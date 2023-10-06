Home > Photos > Angelina Jolie PHOTOS Angelina Jolie's Saviors: 15 Photos of the 'Maleficent' Actress With Her 6 Kids Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie's Kids Offered Full Support

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie plays Thena's role in the Marvel film, 'Eternals.'

On October 27, 2021, Angelina Jolie attended the Eternals premiere at the BFI IMAX Waterloo in London with five of her kids: Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, Maddox and Knox. Her son Pax was the only child to miss the red carpet event. Jolie donned a black blazer and white shirt, paired with a flowy black skirt at the screening.

Article continues below advertisement

Visiting Tourist Spots With Her Kids

Source: MEGA The family visited Rome, Italy, before the 'Eternals' screening in London.

Jolie took her kids on a date and visited the Spanish Steps, a popular tourist attraction, on October 24, 2021. The famous stairway between the Piazza di Spagna and Piazza Trinità dei Monti boasts 135 steps which people need to take to reach the Trinità dei Monti church that sits at the top.

Shopping Time!

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie adopted Zahara in 2005 when she was just seven months old.

The Cyborg 2 star made her daughter Zahara's 16th birthday extra special by taking her on a shopping date with Shiloh. They visited boutiques around Los Angeles, Calif., including an Ethiopian shop in the area.

Article continues below advertisement

Playdate Friends

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie and Gwen Stefani became friends in 2006.

Jolie and Gwen Stefani have one of the best friendships in Hollywood, and they let their kids have the same relationship by allowing them to bond with each other. In one of their outings, the Academy Award-winning actress took her kids Vivienne, Knox, Shiloh and Zahara to Stefani's home to play with the crooner's sons Kingston and Zuma. The "What You Waiting For?" singer also shares her son Apollo with her ex Gavin Rossdale.

Article continues below advertisement

Angelina Jolie's Red Carpet Dates

Source: MEGA 'Maleficent' follows the events that happened in its predecessor film, which was released in 2014.

Jolie had another fun night with her kids – except Maddox, who was starting his freshman college year in South Korea at that time – when they attended the premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. During the press conference, the Changeling star shared why she was initially cautious about her character in the first film. "You know years ago when we first did it, I was like, 'She's a bit wild and full-on and a bit much and fun,'" she said. "And now, I've been through different things in my life and I was so happy to feel strong again and to have some fun. And I adore being her and there's something about her that I'm now very proud that I'm associated."

Article continues below advertisement

Labor Day Monday Celebration

Source: MEGA Maddox chose to study biochemistry at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea.

The Girl Interrupted star, who filed for divorce from Brad Pitt on September 20, 2016, gave herself a much-needed break when she treated five of her kids to lunch at Fig & Olive restaurant in West Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

Joining 'Dumbo' Party

Source: MEGA Tim Burton directed the hit 2014 film based on Ehren Kruger's screenplay.

In March 2019, Jolie surprised the guests of the Dumbo premiere in Los Angeles, Calif., by bringing four of her kids – Zahara, Shiloh and the twins — to the event. Albert Tsai met the children after Jolie approached him and told him she was a fan of his show Coop & Cami Ask the World. "She introduced herself to me, and then introduced me to all the kids," the Disney Channel actor said. "She said she recognized me. It was quite the thrill. We chatted for a bit and took a picture together."

Article continues below advertisement

Christmas Shopping

Source: MEGA The estranged couple became legally single on April 12, 2019.

Amid Jolie and Pitt's custody battle in 2018, the humanitarian went out for Christmas shopping with Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox at The Grove in Los Angeles. "Brad will enjoy shared time with the kids over Christmas," a source said at that time. "His new agreement with Angelina allows for them to split time with the kids over the coming holidays and they will all be spending time in L.A., close to each other."

Article continues below advertisement

Movie Date!

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie has three adopted children – Maddox, Zahara and Pax – while the other three are her biological kids.

Jolie made time for her kids and enjoyed a movie date with Vivienne, Zahara, Knox and Shiloh in Los Angeles. The mother-of-six recently opened up about how having her children saved her and taught her to live differently. "They're better than me, because you want your children to be," Jolie said. "Of course I'm the mother, and hopefully that safe place for them and that stability. But I'm also the one that they laugh at — and I see them taking over so many different aspects of our family."

Article continues below advertisement

A French Tour

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie also met French President Emmanuel Macron during the visit.

The 48-year-old Citizen of the World Award recipient visited the French capital in January 2018, where she filed a commercial for Guerlain on the Champs-Elysées. She took the chance to go sightseeing with her kids at The Louvre Museum before visiting the Elysées Palace in the afternoon to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron.

Article continues below advertisement

Shopping and Snacking Around!

Source: MEGA She directed the 2017 hit drama/war film 'First They Killed My Father.'

Jolie had another fun family day in Pasadena, Calif., where she and her children – Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne – shopped and snacked at the Rose Bowl Flea Market.

Article continues below advertisement

A Loving Mom

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie shares her three biological kids with her ex Brad Pitt.

Jolie arrived at the Los Angeles International Airport on February 11, 2015, with her kids, Shiloh and Vivienne. She lovingly held their hands as they walked around the airport. Both kids are now grown-ups, with Shiloh developing an interest in theater and Vivienne focusing on school and caring for her pet bunnies.

Article continues below advertisement

Celebrating Milestones

Source: MEGA 'First They killed My Father' was Angelina Jolie's fourth directorial project.

Her children joined her on the red carpet of her directorial project First They Killed My Father before its debut on Netflix. Jolie's child Maddox served as an executive producer on the film. "With this particular film all the more so because although Maddox goes back often with me and we have a foundation there, this was the first time he was able to spend months there and study the history of his country, really understanding, going deep into what his birth parents most likely went through, and coming to terms with that and knowing who he is," Jolie said prior to the release.

Article continues below advertisement

Twins' Birthday

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt welcomed the twins on July 12, 2008.

The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star made Vivienne and Knox's 9th birthday in 2017 extra special by taking them and their siblings to Disneyland. Us Weekly shared exclusive photos of the outing, capturing the family's fun day at the amusement park.

Article continues below advertisement

Return to Los Angeles

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie met with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby a day before the family's return.

Jolie showed how dedicated she is as a full-time mom when she traveled with her kids from London to Los Angeles. They also spent time in London before and after her meeting with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.