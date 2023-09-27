Angelina Jolie Admits 'Having Children Saved Me': 'I Would've Gone Under in a Much Darker Way'

The actress, who recently started a fashion line called Atelier Jolie, also revealed she tries not to be strict with her kids when it comes to their wardrobe.

“I don’t tell the kids how to dress,” she said. “Even when they were little, I just put things in front of them.”

“Nobody has to go anywhere if they don’t want to, and if they don’t want to dress up, they don’t have to," she said, referring to the family making public appearances. “I want them to be their own people.”