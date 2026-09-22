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Angelina Jolie's Daughter Vivienne, 18, Sells Her Artwork at Local Fair Alongside Twin Brother Knox

Image of Vivienne Jolie.
Source: MEGA

Vivienne Jolie set up a booth at a local L.A. street fair to sell her artwork.

Sept. 22 2026, Published 1:52 p.m. ET

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Vivienne Jolie is carving out a creative path entirely of her own.

The 18-year-old set up a booth at a local street fair in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday, September 19, where she sold her original artwork. She operated under her own art project name, "The Tulip Fields."

Vivienne, whom Angelina Jolie welcomed with ex-husband Brad Pitt, was joined at the booth by her twin brother, Knox Jolie.

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She Spent the Day Selling to Fairgoers

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Image of twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie.
Source: MEGA

Vivienne was accompanied by her twin brother, Knox Jolie, throughout the day.

Knox helped set up the display and photographed her throughout the event, according to People.

Vivienne, who was seen wearing overalls, stayed busy throughout the fair, chatting with customers and selling much of her work.

Her booth featured original drawings, paintings, prints, stickers and birthday cards. One standout card featured a whimsical illustration of E.T. dressed in a pink tutu and ballerina slippers.

Knox also browsed other stalls at the fair as he checked out the wares. He wore floral embroidered jeans and sported his signature colorful hair.

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Vivienne Has Recently Taken Steps to Drop Her Father's Surname

Image of Vivienne and mother Angelina Jolie.
Source: MEGA

Vivienne recently petitioned to drop 'Pitt' from her name.

Vivienne's public appearance comes weeks after she filed paperwork to legally change her name.

She petitioned to change her name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie, citing "personal" reasons, according to Page Six.

A final hearing on the request is scheduled for November 2.

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Her Siblings Made Similar Moves Before Her

Image of Angelina Jolie with children Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, Maddox, and Knox
Source: MEGA

Vivienne's siblings have already dropped the Pitt name.

Vivienne isn't the first of her siblings to drop the Pitt name.

Maddox, 25, Zahara, 21, and Shiloh, 20, have all previously filed to remove their father's surname as well. Knox has already used "Knox Jolie" on his own diploma.

Vivienne Previously Collaborated With Her Mother on Broadway

Image of Angelina Jolie and Vivienne.
Source: MEGA

Vivienne and her mother collaborated on 'The Outsiders.'

Vivienne's creative streak isn't new, as in 2024, she worked alongside Angelina on the Tony Award-winning play The Outsiders. She served as her mother's assistant during the production.

Angelina has credited her daughter as part of the reason she got involved.

"Viv reminds me of my mother [Marcheline Bertrand] in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but on being a support to other creatives," she expressed. "She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

The children have kept their distance from their father since their parents' nasty 2016 split.

"He has virtually no contact with the adult kids," a source told People in 2024. "[Angelina] has the kids most of the time, but per their agreement, he has visitation with the younger kids."

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