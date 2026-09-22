NEWS Angelina Jolie's Daughter Vivienne, 18, Sells Her Artwork at Local Fair Alongside Twin Brother Knox Source: MEGA Vivienne Jolie set up a booth at a local L.A. street fair to sell her artwork. Joshua Sila Sept. 22 2026, Published 1:52 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Vivienne Jolie is carving out a creative path entirely of her own. The 18-year-old set up a booth at a local street fair in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday, September 19, where she sold her original artwork. She operated under her own art project name, "The Tulip Fields." Vivienne, whom Angelina Jolie welcomed with ex-husband Brad Pitt, was joined at the booth by her twin brother, Knox Jolie.

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She Spent the Day Selling to Fairgoers

Source: MEGA Vivienne was accompanied by her twin brother, Knox Jolie, throughout the day.

Knox helped set up the display and photographed her throughout the event, according to People. Vivienne, who was seen wearing overalls, stayed busy throughout the fair, chatting with customers and selling much of her work. Her booth featured original drawings, paintings, prints, stickers and birthday cards. One standout card featured a whimsical illustration of E.T. dressed in a pink tutu and ballerina slippers. Knox also browsed other stalls at the fair as he checked out the wares. He wore floral embroidered jeans and sported his signature colorful hair.

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Vivienne Has Recently Taken Steps to Drop Her Father's Surname

Source: MEGA Vivienne recently petitioned to drop 'Pitt' from her name.

Vivienne's public appearance comes weeks after she filed paperwork to legally change her name. She petitioned to change her name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie, citing "personal" reasons, according to Page Six. A final hearing on the request is scheduled for November 2.

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Her Siblings Made Similar Moves Before Her

Source: MEGA Vivienne's siblings have already dropped the Pitt name.

Vivienne isn't the first of her siblings to drop the Pitt name. Maddox, 25, Zahara, 21, and Shiloh, 20, have all previously filed to remove their father's surname as well. Knox has already used "Knox Jolie" on his own diploma.

Vivienne Previously Collaborated With Her Mother on Broadway

Source: MEGA Vivienne and her mother collaborated on 'The Outsiders.'