Angelina Jolie, 49, Reveals She and Daughter Vivienne, 16, Got Matching Tattoos to Commemorate Their Work on 'The Outsiders'
Angelina Jolie recently revealed an adorable mother-daughter moment between her and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.
In a new interview published on Friday, September 20, the Girl, Interrupted alum, 49, stated that she and her 16-year-old share a matching tattoo.
“I got ‘Stay Gold’ with my daughter Viv during our time with The Outsiders,” the actress, who worked as a producer on the Broadway adaptation of The Outsiders: A New Musical alongside Vivienne.
“It means so much to us separately and together,” she added.
In April 2024, the show, based on S. E. Hinton’s 1967 coming-of-age novel, debuted at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City. Before the big opening, the mother-of-six expressed how proud she was of Vivienne, who served as an assistant and coproducer for the show.
“Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives,” the 49-year-old said. “She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”
Elsewhere in the new interview, Angelina was asked about what her kids have taught her, to which she replied, “There are too many to count or name just one. But the moment you become a parent you are never first again. Your life is for another. It’s a beautiful feeling.”
As OK! previously reported, while Angelina is very close to her and ex Brad Pitt’s six children, the Fight Club alum, 60, is largely estranged from the brood, however, he still has visitation rights with his younger tots: Shiloh, 18, Vivienne and Knox, 16.
"He has virtually no contact with the adult kids," the insider spilled of Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19.
"His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule," they said of the Oscar winner, who was working on a movie in Europe this summer.
"[Angelina] has the kids most of the time, but per their agreement, he has visitation with the younger kids," the source explained.
The update on Brad’s relationship with his kids came after they have been publicly dropping "Pitt" from their hyphenated last name.
On the playbill for The Outsiders, Vivienne chose to go by Vivienne Jolie. Shortly after, Shiloh shockingly hired a lawyer to change her name to Shiloh Jolie on her 18th birthday.
The changes are "heartbreaking" for the dad-of-six, according to a source, who noted: "The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad."
CR Fashion Book interviewed Angelina.