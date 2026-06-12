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Everything Angelina Pivarnick Has Said About Her Fertility Struggles and Motherhood Journey Following Her Pregnancy Announcement

angelina pivarnick has said fertility struggles motherhood journey following pregnancy announcement
Source: MEGA

'Jersey Shore' star Angelina Pivarnick was candid about her fertility struggles before announcing her pregnancy.

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June 12 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

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Angelina Pivarnick Suffered a Miscarriage

angelina pivarnick has said fertility struggles motherhood journey following pregnancy announcement
Source: MEGA

Angelina Pivarnick is going to be a mom after experiencing fertility struggles.

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Angelina Pivarnick is finally expecting her first child after years of fertility struggles.

The Jersey Shore star's motherhood journey included a 2011 miscarriage following her split from David Kovacs.

"Everyone in the tabloids and media weren't really leaving me alone about it. I wanted [my pregnancy] to be my personal business, and it really wasn't," Pivarnick said during an appearance on Father Albert in August 2011. "It was really hard, and I went through a lot of stress, and I ended up losing the baby."

She also said of her baby daddy, "He wasn't even there for me. He was tormenting me, and it was definitely a big reason why I think what happened to me. It was definitely a reality check."

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Angelina Pivarnick Playfully Suggested Making a Castmate to Be Her Sperm Donor

angelina pivarnick has said fertility struggles motherhood journey following pregnancy announcement
Source: MEGA

She was previously engaged to Vinny Tortorella.

In a 2023 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Vinny Guadagnino asked Pivarnick whether she would have kids.

"No, not right now," she said, later confirming she would "likely" freeze her eggs.

Guadagnino said they "have to find our guy first," prompting Pivarnick to ask, "Can I have your sperm?"

"No, you can't have my sperm," he replied, though Pivarnick still urged, "Just j--- o-- in a freaking cup and give it to me."

When Guadagnino said he'd "have to see that kid and be like, 'I'm your father,'" she shrugged it off and said, "Who cares? Sign a paper, and you're free."

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Angelina Pivarnick Joked She Was Sleeping With Multiple Men to Conceive

angelina pivarnick has said fertility struggles motherhood journey following pregnancy announcement
Source: MEGA

Angelina Pivarnick was criticized at the time.

On the May 7 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Pivarnick told Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi she was single and having s-- with multiple men in an attempt to conceive.

"I have needs, and they have needs," she pointed out. "If it happened, that would be great – I would definitely welcome a pregnancy in my life right now."

After her statement garnered criticism, she took to Instagram to address "a moment that has been clearly misunderstood."

"The comments I made were intended in jest and do not reflect my real life," she noted. "There are no 'multiple men,' and that narrative is simply not accurate. Anyone who truly knows me understands the kind of person I am and the values I stand by, especially when it comes to my relationships."

Angelina Pivarnick Announced She's Pregnant

angelina pivarnick has said fertility struggles motherhood journey following pregnancy announcement
Source: Paramount+

Angelina Pivarnick is expecting her first child.

After enduring persistent fertility challenges, Pivarnick confirmed she is expecting her first child.

"There's no way that it just happened naturally," she told Giancola on Jersey Shore: Family Reunion episode that aired on May 14. "There's no sperm donor now. I did not think I was able to get pregnant but wow, I'm…pregnant. This could be a great thing. This could be my fairy tale, my path, my baby."

Giancola replied, "I got chills. I'm gonna cry for you."

Pivarnick called the father of her baby to share the news: "So I have some news for you. I am officially, definitely pregnant — we're having a baby!"

After the episode aired, she confirmed her pregnancy via X, writing, "I'm pregnant !!!! #jsfamilyvacation."

Pivarnick shared in a follow-up post, "Guys secrets out !!! I'm pregnant :) Thankful for @SammiSweetheart for being by my side when I found out. #jsfamilyvacation."

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