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'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Has Shocked Reaction After Learning She's Pregnant: 'No Way It Happened Naturally'

Photo of Angelina Pivarnick
Source: Paramount+

Angelina Pivarnick was shocked over news she is going to be a mom.

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May 15 2026, Updated 10:12 a.m. ET

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Angelina Pivarnick is going to be a mom!

On Thursday, May 15, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 39, revealed that she is expecting her first child.

“There’s no way that it just happened naturally,” she told costar Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola as she held up a positive pregnancy test. “There’s no sperm donor now. I did not think I was able to get pregnant but wow, I’m…pregnant. This could be a great thing. This could be my fairy tale, my path, my baby.”

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Image of Angelina Pivarnick broke the news to costar Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola.
Source: Paramount+

Angelina Pivarnick broke the news to costar Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola.

Giancola is thrilled for her friend and expressed, “I got chills. I’m gonna cry for you. I knew it. I literally have goosebumps!"

The 39-year-old is also pregnant and sympathized with her costar's new journey.

“I know how stressful it is to get pregnant and when you finally get pregnant it's so scary, it's a lot of stress,” she said. “I never thought I would ever be pregnant with Angelina.”

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Image of Angelina Pivarnick was previously married to Chris Larangeira.
Source: Paramount+

Angelina Pivarnick was previously married to Chris Larangeira.

Pivarnick took a second pregnancy test in a bathroom stall to confirm she was indeed expecting a child.

"I didn't believe it at first," she expressed. "I'm in shock mode. I'm f--king shaking right now. Are you sure this is real? Bro, there's no way! I wasn't even trying, man."

The mom-to-be added, "I think I gotta take another one. This is a great thing, but I want to make sure that this is a real result."

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Image of Angelina Pivarnick’s baby daddy is partner 'John Doe-Nor.'
Source: Paramount+

Angelina Pivarnick’s baby daddy is partner 'John Doe-Nor.'

Pivarnick’s baby daddy is partner “John Doe-Nor,” whose face and voice are not displayed on the show.

“So I have some news for you. I am officially, definitely pregnant — we’re having a baby!” the reality star told her boyfriend via phone call.

On Thursday, Pivarnick followed up with a tweet to confirm the news to fans.

“Guys secrets out !!! I’m pregnant :),” she wrote on X. “Thankful for @SammiSweetheart for being by my side when I found out. #jsfamilyvacation.”

Image of Angelina Pivarnick took a pregnancy test twice to confirm the news.
Source: MEGA

Angelina Pivarnick took a pregnancy test twice to confirm the news.

Pivarnick was previously transparent about her fertility struggles on the May 7 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. She teased about how she has her “pickings” of the father, as she had been sleeping with “multiple” men, and stored sperm in her refrigerator.

“I have needs and they have needs,” she said. “If it happened that would be great — I would definitely welcome a pregnancy in my life right now.”

Although her costar Vinny Guadagnino joked he would help out as a sperm donor, he later confirmed he is not the father.

“Not mine,” he wrote on X after fans speculated otherwise.

Pivarnick was married to Chris Larangeira before they divorced in 2022. She was also previously engaged to Vinny Tortorella, and they split in 2025.

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