'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Has Shocked Reaction After Learning She's Pregnant: 'No Way It Happened Naturally'

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Angelina Pivarnick is going to be a mom! On Thursday, May 15, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 39, revealed that she is expecting her first child. “There’s no way that it just happened naturally,” she told costar Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola as she held up a positive pregnancy test. “There’s no sperm donor now. I did not think I was able to get pregnant but wow, I’m…pregnant. This could be a great thing. This could be my fairy tale, my path, my baby.”

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Source: Paramount+ Angelina Pivarnick broke the news to costar Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola.

Giancola is thrilled for her friend and expressed, “I got chills. I’m gonna cry for you. I knew it. I literally have goosebumps!" The 39-year-old is also pregnant and sympathized with her costar's new journey. “I know how stressful it is to get pregnant and when you finally get pregnant it's so scary, it's a lot of stress,” she said. “I never thought I would ever be pregnant with Angelina.”

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Source: Paramount+ Angelina Pivarnick was previously married to Chris Larangeira.

Pivarnick took a second pregnancy test in a bathroom stall to confirm she was indeed expecting a child. "I didn't believe it at first," she expressed. "I'm in shock mode. I'm f--king shaking right now. Are you sure this is real? Bro, there's no way! I wasn't even trying, man." The mom-to-be added, "I think I gotta take another one. This is a great thing, but I want to make sure that this is a real result."

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Source: Paramount+ Angelina Pivarnick’s baby daddy is partner 'John Doe-Nor.'

Pivarnick’s baby daddy is partner “John Doe-Nor,” whose face and voice are not displayed on the show. “So I have some news for you. I am officially, definitely pregnant — we’re having a baby!” the reality star told her boyfriend via phone call. On Thursday, Pivarnick followed up with a tweet to confirm the news to fans. “Guys secrets out !!! I’m pregnant :),” she wrote on X. “Thankful for @SammiSweetheart for being by my side when I found out. #jsfamilyvacation.”

Source: MEGA Angelina Pivarnick took a pregnancy test twice to confirm the news.