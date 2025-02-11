Angelina Pivarnick's Relationship History: Inside Her 5 Engagements and Failed Romances
Angelina Pivarnick Was Linked to Different Men During the Early Years of Her Career
Angelina Pivarnick has had romantic relationships with several men in between her engagements over the years.
During the February 6, 2024, episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, Pivarnick's Jersey Shore costar Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino revealed they hid their relationship from the producers of the MTV reality show.
"Technically, before the show began we dated a few times," Sorrentino said of Pivarnick. "We hooked up a few times before the show."
Pivarnick also dated Jeff Miranda, who — after their breakup — branded her "a cheating b----."
"I found out she's been seeing Justin Rated R (Rego) behind my back," Miranda told RadarOnline.com in 2010. "I'm really hurt, man. I've treated Angelina with nothing but respect and she does this to me. So not cool. That just goes to show you how Angelina is such a low-budget tramp. She couldn't even tell me herself."
She indeed confirmed she was seeing The Bachelorette star after they were spotted getting cozy in Las Vegas.
Also in 2010, the Couples Therapy star dated policeman Paul Imperiale and admitted to having a crush on The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Albie Manzo.
She Was First Engaged to David Kovacs
After Pivarnick's failed relationships in 2010, she moved on with David Kovacs, who popped the question to her at STYLE360 Sachika's fashion show in 2011.
However, just days after Pivarnick announced her pregnancy in April 2011, Kovacs ended the engagement as she allegedly cheated on him.
"I'm going through a really tough time right now," he told RadarOnline.com. "I have ended things with Angelina."
Kovacs added, "I got a text from a firefighter who actually apologized for sleeping with Angelina saying he just found out she was engaged. I actually found a pair of guy's underwear in her car."
Pivarnick later claimed she suffered a miscarriage, but her ex Miranda alleged she and that she "only did it for publicity."
She Sparked Dating Rumors With Other Men After Calling Off Her First Engagement
In the months after her first engagement ended, Pivarnick hooked up with other men, including Dennis Figueroa and Chris Nirschel.
She Was Also Linked to Ahmad Bradshaw
The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star extended her dating timeline when she sparked relationship rumors with Ahmad Bradshaw.
Pivarnick, however, set the record straight in a 2012 interview with TMZ.
"I'm not dating him ... like, no," she said of the former professional football player. "We've hung out together ... we're really close, he's a cool dude. I think he's a hot Black ... I'm not gonna deny that. I would be lying if I told you he wasn't hot."
Angelina Pivarnick Moved on With Anthony Lamberti
According to reports, Pivarnick and Anthony Lamberti were engaged for three months before calling it quits for good in 2014.
Angelina Pivarnick Became Engaged to Louie Gero
In November 2016, Pivarnick celebrated her September 2016 engagement to Louie Gero at Grand Oaks Country Club on Staten Island. Their relationship fizzled out the following year.
Her Engagement to Chris Larangeira Was Her Fourth
Pivarnick found love again and began dating Chris Larangeira in 2016. They became engaged in January 2018 and tied the knot the following year.
But in January 2022, Larangeira filed for divorce in Monmouth County, N.J., citing irreconcilable differences. The dissolution of their marriage became final in May 2022.
Aftee the split, Larangeira threw a shade at Pivarnick and her engagements during a 2023 appearance on Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast.
"They pop up every once in a while, so this was this one," he said. "We always treat them with respect; usually they treat us with respect, and that was it. So, he's a nice guy, and maybe in a couple years she'll trade him out."
Angelina Pivarnick's Relationship With Vinny Tortorella Blossomed
Vinny Tortorella proposed to Pivarnick in November 2022, marking her fifth engagement.
But during the MTV show's reunion special on January 23, Pivarnick confirmed they called off their engagement after she discovered his alleged infidelity. She then labeled him a "clout chaser" who only wanted to be on TV.
On the other hand, Tortorella recorded an Instagram video refuting the allegations, adding Pivarnick was the one who had cheated and challenged her to "show some proof."
Pivarnick and Tortorella's relationship became tumultuous in the months leading to their breakup. In August 2023, she called the police on him on a domestic abuse charge. Another domestic abuse incident occurred in June 2024.