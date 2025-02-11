Angelina Pivarnick's Relationship History: Inside Her 5 Engagements and Failed Romances

Angelina Pivarnick has had romantic relationships with several men in between her engagements over the years.

During the February 6, 2024, episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, Pivarnick's Jersey Shore costar Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino revealed they hid their relationship from the producers of the MTV reality show.

"Technically, before the show began we dated a few times," Sorrentino said of Pivarnick. "We hooked up a few times before the show."

Pivarnick also dated Jeff Miranda, who — after their breakup — branded her "a cheating b----."

"I found out she's been seeing Justin Rated R (Rego) behind my back," Miranda told RadarOnline.com in 2010. "I'm really hurt, man. I've treated Angelina with nothing but respect and she does this to me. So not cool. That just goes to show you how Angelina is such a low-budget tramp. She couldn't even tell me herself."

She indeed confirmed she was seeing The Bachelorette star after they were spotted getting cozy in Las Vegas.

Also in 2010, the Couples Therapy star dated policeman Paul Imperiale and admitted to having a crush on The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Albie Manzo.