Angelina Pivarnick Did Not Watch 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Premiere: 'Too Hurt'

Angelina Pivarnick will not be watching season 5B of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation due to her ongoing divorce. Jersey Shore star Pivarnick tweeted about her decision to not participate on social media during the season premiere of the show.

“Decided to not live tweet because I’m not watching the show,” the 35-year-old tweeted ahead of the show’s release, “This season is going to be hard for me mentally.”

