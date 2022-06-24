Angelina Pivarnick Did Not Watch 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Premiere: 'Too Hurt'
Angelina Pivarnick will not be watching season 5B of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation due to her ongoing divorce. Jersey Shore star Pivarnick tweeted about her decision to not participate on social media during the season premiere of the show.
“Decided to not live tweet because I’m not watching the show,” the 35-year-old tweeted ahead of the show’s release, “This season is going to be hard for me mentally.”
'JERSEY SHORE' STAR ANGELINA PIVARNICK HOSPITALIZED AMID DIVORCE FROM CHRIS LARANGEIRA: 'I WISH THIS PAIN ON NO ONE'
The Staten Island native continued to express her opinion of the season on her Instagram stories, saying she was “sick of this s—t” and that there are “two sides to every story.”
The latest season touches on divorce and infidelity rumors. Pivarnick has firmly denied allegations of unfaithfulness to her estranged husband Chris Larangeira.
'JERSEY SHORE: FAMILY VACATION' STAR ANGELINA PIVARNICK PURCHASES NEW HOME WITHOUT HUSBAND CHRIS LARANGEIRA
Pivarnick is not the only Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star to speak out on the impact of allegations that the new season holds.
“There’s zero tolerance for when it affects the family,” cast member Jenni “JWoWW” Farley remarked on the situation in an interview with Page Six.
“I’m just being honest,” said fellow Family Vacation star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, “I feel that I’m just being real and I’m not going to be an enabler. If your decisions affect me, my family and my friends, then I’m going to step in.”
Sorrentino accused Pivarnick of being a “cheater” in the season 5B trailer and was supported for doing so by Farley.
“For Mike to be the one that took the lead on it, he felt very strongly. He thought, you know, at the end of the day, it was affecting us as a whole, as a group,” the 37-year-old stated, “I just really thought it was just Mike being real … I kind of love him for that.”
After Larangeira filed for divorce, Pivarnick was hospitalized due to the stress this season of life has brought her.
“In the hospital. Please whomever is calling me and texting me give me time to respond,” Pivarnick shared in an Instagram story. “I’m not doing well at all. My health comes before everything else.”