'I'm Still Bawling': Angie Harmon Recalls 'Unfathomable' Moment Instacart Driver Shot and Killed Her Dog

Angie Harmon opened up about the tragic moment when her dog Oliver was shot dead by an Instacart driver.

"This is horribly wrong. I feel neglected, unsafe and feel like people and their pets don't mean anything. It's how we all feel,” the Rizzoli & Isles alum said of the incident, in which the former delivery man Christopher Anthoney Reid killed her pet, claiming he reacted in self-defense.