'I'm Still Bawling': Angie Harmon Recalls 'Unfathomable' Moment Instacart Driver Shot and Killed Her Dog
Angie Harmon opened up about the tragic moment when her dog Oliver was shot dead by an Instacart driver.
"This is horribly wrong. I feel neglected, unsafe and feel like people and their pets don't mean anything. It's how we all feel,” the Rizzoli & Isles alum said of the incident, in which the former delivery man Christopher Anthoney Reid killed her pet, claiming he reacted in self-defense.
"I'm still bawling and crying. I can feel myself shaking. It's difficult — unfathomable — but we can't just sit back and do nothing. We can't just sit by and take our rebate from Instacart and say, 'OK, thank you.' This is like a public service announcement," the actress said, noting how the company tried to appease the family after the devastating event. "I mean, people need to know that this is what could happen."
The model recalled the moment she discovered what had occurred while at home with her daughters.
"We were running, screaming, crying. I remember thinking how weird — like, why isn't he helping? Why is he just watching us like entertainment?" Harmon said of the instant she saw the pet bleeding on her property.
"Yeah, I shot your dog. I shot him," Harmon claimed Reid told her at the time. "He just kept saying that over and over and over again. He wasn't agitated. He wasn't afraid. He wasn't mad. He wasn't sorry. He wasn't helping us. He wasn't anything. I was like, 'What are you talking about?'"
During the investigation, Reid told the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department "the dog attacked him and that he defended himself by firing a single gunshot, striking and mortally wounding the dog.
After discovering an injured Oliver, Harmon rushed the dog to an emergency vet, where doctors tried to revive him, however, Harmon remained in her car.
"I just couldn't breathe. I couldn't get up, I couldn't do anything, and I couldn't help him as much as I kept trying, I kept failing," she remembered. "When I went in there, they were doing CPR on him, and they did that for 7 to 13 minutes. And then everything just got really still. There I was watching him covered in his blood."
Later on, Harmon and her two daughters Avery and Emery visited Oliver at the vet, though he was struggling to survive.
"My girls repeated, 'I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry,' over and over again, and it was heartbreaking," she said.
Shortly after, Oliver died. "We're all in therapy for PTSD. There is no reason for anybody to go through this, none," Harmon shared, adding how she and her offspring couldn’t leave bed for a week.
