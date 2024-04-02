'Devastated' Angie Harmon Claims Instacart Driver Shot and Killed Her Family Dog: 'We Are Completely Traumatized'
Angie Harmon is going through an unfathomable loss.
The Rizzoli & Isles actress, 51, took to Instagram on Monday, April 1, with the news that her family's beloved dog Oliver was shot and killed by an Instacart driver at her Charlotte, N.C., home.
"This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver," Harmon wrote alongside photos of the beloved pooch.
"He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog. Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded," she continued. "The police let him go b/c he claimed 'self defense.' He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn. He was shopping under a woman’s identity named Merle… the pic is on my story."
"He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, 'yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did.' We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member. #RIP OLLIE 🐶🐾🕊️🌈," the Law & Order alum concluded in the devastating update.
After the update, authorities gave more insight into the incident.
"The driver told officers that a dog attacked him while he was at the residence and that he defended himself by firing a single gunshot, striking and mortally wounding the dog. Another dog was present at the residence but did not attack," the statement read. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department did not press any criminal charges and noted the "CMPD is not currently seeking any additional parties."
In a statement responding to the tragedy, Instacart noted, "We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident."
"We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform," the delivery company added. "We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation."
Harmon took to her Instagram Story to slam the revolting human, writing, "To the man who took Ollie away from us: your actions are despicable and inexcusable. You've not only robbed us of a beloved member of our family but you've also traumatized us beyond measure."
"The fact that someone could commit such a heartless act is beyond comprehension to me and I'm devastated that I didn't get to say goodbye to him," she concluded.
People obtained the statement from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Instacart.