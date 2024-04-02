'Devastated' Angie Harmon Claims Instacart Driver Shot and Killed Her Family Dog: 'We Are Completely Traumatized'

"He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, 'yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did.' We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member. #RIP OLLIE 🐶🐾🕊️🌈," the Law & Order alum concluded in the devastating update.

After the update, authorities gave more insight into the incident.

"The driver told officers that a dog attacked him while he was at the residence and that he defended himself by firing a single gunshot, striking and mortally wounding the dog. Another dog was present at the residence but did not attack," the statement read. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department did not press any criminal charges and noted the "CMPD is not currently seeking any additional parties."