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Anna Faris Opens Up About Leaving 'Mom' After 7 Seasons

Photo of Anna Faris.
Source: MEGA

Anna Faris reflected on leaving ‘Mom’ after seven seasons.

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June 20 2026, Updated 9:33 a.m. ET

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Anna Faris recently shared her thoughts on leaving the hit sitcom Mom after a successful seven-season run. In conversation on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Faris reflected on her time as Christy Plunkett and the challenges that led to her departure.

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Burnout Played a Role in Her Exit

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Image of She said the show's demanding schedule became overwhelming.
Source: MEGA

She said the show's demanding schedule became overwhelming.

Faris expressed her appreciation for her “brilliant cast” but acknowledged that the intensity of the filming schedule became overwhelming. “I do think the intensity, towards the end, I think I started to lose my focus,” she explained to host Josh Horowitz.

The actress, now 49, revealed that her dedication to the series was significant. “I never had a job besides waitressing for over three months before,” she remarked, highlighting the commitment required for such a long-running show.

When asked about the reasons behind her exit, Faris described it as a “complicated time.”

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Actress Promises More Details Ahead

Image of The actress cherished memories made on the series.
Source: MEGA

The actress cherished memories made on the series.

She teased that more details would come in a future podcast, showing her willingness to open up further about her experience. “I’m always hesitant to really chew into my experience on ‘Mom’ because seven years is a huge chunk of time,” she said.

Faris also reminisced about the show's pilot, which drew her to the project. “It was a really funny pilot, a really interesting pilot,” she noted. As she grew older, she felt a desire to “settle down,” which may have influenced her decision to leave.

Despite the transition, Faris cherishes the memories made on Mom. The live audience was a highlight for her, as she described them as the “happiest live audience you can imagine.” Fans continue to approach her, expressing how her character touched their lives.

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‘Mom’ Was Canceled After Season 8

Image of The series got canceled after Season 8.
Source: Warner Bros. TV/YOUTUBE

The series got canceled after Season 8.

The series, which featured Faris alongside Allison Janney as Bonnie Plunkett, saw Janney become the lead for Season 8 after Faris’ departure. Unfortunately, the sitcom did not receive a renewal for another season, leading to disappointment among fans.

Janney previously articulated her dissatisfaction regarding the show’s cancellation. “I wish that we’d had at least another year for the writers to have that much time to ramp up to the ending,” she said on the Late Late Show.

Comedy Remains Her Career Focus

Image of Anna Faris said comedy remains her best path for a lasting Hollywood career.
Source: MEGA

Anna Faris said comedy remains her best path for a lasting Hollywood career.

As Faris contemplates her future in Hollywood, she reflects on her career. “I didn’t think that the movie landscape looked wide open at all,” she shared. Comedy stands out as a promising avenue for a lasting career in the industry.

Faris’ honest reflections on her departure from Mom resonate with fans as she navigates this new chapter in her life. Many are left wondering what her next move will be.

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