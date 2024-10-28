'F--- You!': Anna Kendrick Savagely Calls Out Director Who 'Embarrassed' Her in Front of Film Extras to 'Gain Dominance'

Sitting down for an interview to promote her new film Woman of the Hour, Kendrick reflected on horrible experiences she's had on set with directors over the years, as her recently released movie marks the 39-year-old's directorial debut and simultaneously sees her star as the main character, Cheryl Bradshaw.

"I remember a director once in a room full of 100 extras or something being like, 'Hey, on this next one just try something. Just make something up. Just improv something,'" Kendrick recalled, though she opted out of naming the film's title. "And I did it and then the director called cut and came over and, once again in front of 100 extras, was like, 'Oof, let’s go back to the script!'"