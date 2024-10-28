'F--- You!': Anna Kendrick Savagely Calls Out Director Who 'Embarrassed' Her in Front of Film Extras to 'Gain Dominance'
As the star of some of this generation's most iconic flicks, it doesn't come as much of a surprise that Anna Kendrick has had a bad experience with a director!
The Pitch Perfect lead opened up about the worst note she ever received from a filmmaker during the Monday, October 28, episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast.
Sitting down for an interview to promote her new film Woman of the Hour, Kendrick reflected on horrible experiences she's had on set with directors over the years, as her recently released movie marks the 39-year-old's directorial debut and simultaneously sees her star as the main character, Cheryl Bradshaw.
"I remember a director once in a room full of 100 extras or something being like, 'Hey, on this next one just try something. Just make something up. Just improv something,'" Kendrick recalled, though she opted out of naming the film's title. "And I did it and then the director called cut and came over and, once again in front of 100 extras, was like, 'Oof, let’s go back to the script!'"
"It really felt like a very specific power move thing to embarrass me, to gain dominance. It was very icky," the A Simple Favor actress declared regarding the director making fun of her improv skills. "And then the thing that I improved ended up in the trailer. So f--- you!"
Woman of the Hour hit Netflix on Friday, October 18, and tells the story of "an aspiring actress [who] crosses paths with a prolific serial killer in [the 1970s in Los Angeles] when they're cast on an episode of 'The Dating Game,'" per the streaming service's description of the movie, which is based on a true story.
After the film's premiere, Kendrick spoke to Variety about directing for the first time and how she felt hesitant to answer questions about what it means to be a female director after only doing the job once.
"It’s a lot easier for me to talk in extreme detail about certain moments in certain scenes, or about movies that were inspirations than it is to answer the questions that come up the most frequently — 'Why this project? Why did you want to direct?'" she explained. "I think there is a bit of an expectation that I speak quite eloquently about the unique experience of being a female director."
"And then you’re going, ‘I’ve done this one time. I probably shouldn’t be, like, representative of those kinds of big questions,'" noted the Trolls star — who pitched herself to direct Woman of the Hour after the original director dropped out just six weeks before filming was set to begin.
Eventually, however, Kendrick was able to dive deep and provide an answer that truly explains why she's so proud of this film.
"Every moment of the movie is kind of a reflection of my own terror," confessed the brunette beauty, who was recovering from being in an emotionally abusive relationship for seven years. "I don’t think it’s an accident that I responded to this script at a time when I’d just been through something really devastating and traumatic and that really changed my worldview."