NEWS Anna Kendrick Has Been Quietly Dating Comedian Alex Edelman for 'Months,' Source Reveals: 'Doesn’t Seem Casual' Source: MEGA Anna Kendrick has been quietly dating comedian Alex Edelman for ‘several months,’ and insiders say the romance 'doesn’t seem casual' between the two stars.

Anna Kendrick has a new man in her life. The Twilight actress, 39, has been quietly dating comedian Alex Edelman “for several months,” sources told a news outlet on Monday, July 7, after photos surfaced online of the couple cruising around Los Angeles together.

Anna Kendrick Has Been Dating Alex Edelman for 'Several Months'

Source: MEGA Anna Kendrick has been dating Alex Edelman for 'several months.'

The new romance has been full steam ahead, with the couple having “celebrated his birthday together in March,” and Kendrick even having “met his mom.” "It doesn’t seem casual," the insider told People. "Anna’s very private, though. They enjoy date night at lowkey restaurants that are not your typical celeb hangouts.”

Anna Kendrick Is Known for Being Extremely Private

Source: MEGA Anna Kendrick is rarely spotted with her romantic partners.

Before her relationship with Edelman, Kendrick was romantically linked to director Edgar Wright (2009–2013), cinematographer Ben Richardson (2014–2020), and actor Bill Hader, whom she dated from 2020 until their 2022 split. Although the Pitch Perfect star is known to be extremely private with her love life, she opened up about leaving a seven-year abusive relationship during an October 2024 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

Anna Kendrick Opened Up About Being in an Abusive Relationship

Source: MEGA Anna Kendrick revealed an abusive ex-boyfriend from her past.

While Kendrick kept the identity of her ex private, she admitted that she found the abusive relationship “difficult to identify” at first because "it didn't follow the traditional pattern." "I was reading all the articles and going, 'Some of it looks like how they're describing it, but not completely,'" she recalled. Kendrick touched on the abuse she felt at the hands of her ex after her performance in the 2022 psychological thriller, Alice, Darling, where she portrayed a woman pushed to the breaking point by her abusive boyfriend.

Anna Kendrick 'Resonated' With Her 'Alice, Darling' Character

Source: MEGA Anna Kendrick 'resonated' with her 'Alice, Darling' character.