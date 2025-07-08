or
Anna Kendrick Has Been Quietly Dating Comedian Alex Edelman for 'Months,' Source Reveals: 'Doesn’t Seem Casual'

Photo of Anna Kendrick, Alex Edelman.
Source: MEGA

Anna Kendrick has been quietly dating comedian Alex Edelman for ‘several months,’ and insiders say the romance 'doesn’t seem casual' between the two stars.

By:

July 8 2025, Published 12:19 p.m. ET

Anna Kendrick has a new man in her life.

The Twilight actress, 39, has been quietly dating comedian Alex Edelman “for several months,” sources told a news outlet on Monday, July 7, after photos surfaced online of the couple cruising around Los Angeles together.

Anna Kendrick Has Been Dating Alex Edelman for 'Several Months'

anna kendrick quietly dating comedian alex edelman
Source: MEGA

Anna Kendrick has been dating Alex Edelman for 'several months.'

The new romance has been full steam ahead, with the couple having “celebrated his birthday together in March,” and Kendrick even having “met his mom.”

"It doesn’t seem casual," the insider told People. "Anna’s very private, though. They enjoy date night at lowkey restaurants that are not your typical celeb hangouts.”

Anna Kendrick Is Known for Being Extremely Private

anna kendrick quietly dating comedian alex edelman
Source: MEGA

Anna Kendrick is rarely spotted with her romantic partners.

Before her relationship with Edelman, Kendrick was romantically linked to director Edgar Wright (2009–2013), cinematographer Ben Richardson (2014–2020), and actor Bill Hader, whom she dated from 2020 until their 2022 split.

Although the Pitch Perfect star is known to be extremely private with her love life, she opened up about leaving a seven-year abusive relationship during an October 2024 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

MORE ON:
Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick Opened Up About Being in an Abusive Relationship

anna kendrick quietly dating comedian alex edelman
Source: MEGA

Anna Kendrick revealed an abusive ex-boyfriend from her past.

While Kendrick kept the identity of her ex private, she admitted that she found the abusive relationship “difficult to identify” at first because "it didn't follow the traditional pattern."

"I was reading all the articles and going, 'Some of it looks like how they're describing it, but not completely,'" she recalled.

Kendrick touched on the abuse she felt at the hands of her ex after her performance in the 2022 psychological thriller, Alice, Darling, where she portrayed a woman pushed to the breaking point by her abusive boyfriend.

Anna Kendrick 'Resonated' With Her 'Alice, Darling' Character

anna kendrick quietly dating comedian alex edelman
Source: MEGA

Anna Kendrick 'resonated' with her 'Alice, Darling' character.

The actress explained in an interview that the movie “resonated” with her because she was "coming out of a personal experience with emotional abuse and psychological abuse."

"I was in a situation where I loved and trusted this person more than I trusted myself,” she described her former relationship to People in September 2022. “So when that person is telling you that you have a distorted sense of reality and that you are impossible and that all the stuff that you think is going on is not going on, your life gets really confusing really quickly."

