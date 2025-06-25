Late Chef Anne Burrell Leaves Behind $2 Million Estate After Untimely Death at 55
Anne Burrell left behind an estate valued at roughly $2 million following her untimely death at 55.
The beloved Food Network star was discovered unresponsive in her Brooklyn home on Tuesday, June 17. The cause of her death remains undetermined.
Citing real estate records, a report revealed that Burrell purchased her three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,570 square-foot residence in 2019 for $1,530,000. She secured a mortgage of $1,224,000 at that time. Official documents indicate Burrell owed approximately $1.1 million on her mortgage in 2022, while the home is currently valued at an estimated $1.94 million.
The property listing highlighted its "huge windows" and "handsome oak flooring," plus amenities like a 24/7 attended lobby and on-site laundry facilities.
Reflecting on her space in an interview with Brooklyn Palate, Burrell shared, "I wanted to create a place of warmth, color and joy. A place where you can come in and feel comfortable and happy. I filled the space with things that I have collected throughout my life that bring me joy."
She added, "I also love my Brooklyn neighborhood. It still feels a little old school. I love walking up and down the street."
In the early morning hours of June 17, authorities found the star dead at her residence. A spokesperson for the New York Police Department confirmed she was pronounced dead "at the scene" after responders were alerted to a 911 call reporting that Burrell had gone into cardiac arrest.
The tragedy unfolded only hours after Burrell made her improv debut at The Second City, a venue near her home. NYPD reported that a female was found around 7:50 a.m. at her residence, matching Burrell's home address.
In a statement, Burrell's family mourned their loss, saying, "Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered. Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit and boundless love remain eternal."
Food Network also issued a heartfelt tribute. "We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning. Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne's family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss," they said.
Burrell married her husband, Stuart Claxton, in October 2021. The couple got engaged in April 2020 while quarantined with Burrell's parents during the pandemic.
Weeks before her passing, Burrell expressed her love for Claxton, sharing, "October will be four years. It seems like it's been four minutes. I don't know if it's a honeymoon [phase], but I feel like it's settled into married life days which I really enjoy."
Survived by her spouse, Claxton's son Javier, her mother Marlene and sister Jane, Anne's legacy will surely live on in the hearts of those who adored her.