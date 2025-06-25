Late Chef Anne Burrell Leaves Behind $2 Million Estate After Untimely Death at 55

Anne Burrell left behind an estate valued at roughly $2 million following her untimely death at 55.

The beloved Food Network star was discovered unresponsive in her Brooklyn home on Tuesday, June 17. The cause of her death remains undetermined.

Citing real estate records, a report revealed that Burrell purchased her three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,570 square-foot residence in 2019 for $1,530,000. She secured a mortgage of $1,224,000 at that time. Official documents indicate Burrell owed approximately $1.1 million on her mortgage in 2022, while the home is currently valued at an estimated $1.94 million.