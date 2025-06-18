or
Food Network Star Anne Burrell 'Went Into Cardiac Arrest' Before Sudden Death, 911 Caller Claimed to Police

Anne Burrell died suddenly inside of her Brooklyn home on Tuesday morning, June 17.

June 18 2025, Updated 8:39 a.m. ET

New details have emerged regarding chef Anne Burrell's devastating death at age 55.

While the Food Network star's cause of death has not yet been determined, the person who called 911 in search of help informed the emergency dispatcher that "Anne went into cardiac arrest," an NYC Fire Department rep told a news outlet hours after Burrell passed inside of her Brooklyn home on Tuesday morning, June 17.

Anne Burrell's 911 Call Details Revealed

The 911 caller had allegedly found Burrell unresponsive inside of her residence and dialed 911 for assistance, law enforcement sources explained.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, they were unable to revive the Worst Cooks in America host and declared her dead. An autopsy will be conducted by a medical examiner to determine her official cause of death.

News of Burrell's death broke on Tuesday evening after her family confirmed the television star's passing in a heartbreaking statement.

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered," the message read. "Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

A rep for Food Network also addressed Burrell's tragic loss of life, writing: "Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring."

"Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss," the spokesperson concluded.

Anne Burrell Looked Happy in Final Post

Burrell's death came as quite the shock, as she seemed happy in her final Instagram post shared just days before she was found unresponsive in her home.

"I ran into @greenladyofbrooklyn in my neighborhood today!!" she captioned a picture of her and Elizabeth Sweetheart — who has worn the bright color from head to toe since around 2000.

"I'm not going to lie — I have been keeping an eye out for her. I may or may not have followed her down the street for a minute. She is just lovely!!! #ilovewhatido #luckygirl 💚💚💚," Burrell continied.

Did Anne Burrell Have Children?

Burrell was a mom to kids Isabella, Amelia and Nicolas, as well as a proud stepmom to her husband Stuart Claxton's son, Javier.

She is survived by her children, spouse, mother Marlene, sister Jane and brother Ben.

Burrell had just been on the Today show for an interview in April and hadn't halted her career, causing her death to come as even more of a surprise at her young age.

