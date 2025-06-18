Food Network Star Anne Burrell 'Went Into Cardiac Arrest' Before Sudden Death, 911 Caller Claimed to Police

News of Burrell's death broke on Tuesday evening after her family confirmed the television star's passing in a heartbreaking statement.

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered," the message read. "Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

A rep for Food Network also addressed Burrell's tragic loss of life, writing: "Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring."

"Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss," the spokesperson concluded.