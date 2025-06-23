Inside Anne Burrell's Family Life: Everything to Know About the Celebrity Chef's Husband and Children After Her Death at 55

Anne Burrell was "a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend," her bereaved loved ones said in a statement after her death on June 17.

The celebrity chef was with Stuart Claxton, whom she wed during a star-studded ceremony at Windridge Estate in 2021, for nearly four years. They first met on Bumble in 2018 and got engaged two years later.

"I mean, I am 50," Burrell told Today at the time. "It didn't seem it would be in the cards for me. I had always been so focused on my career. [Marriage] wasn't something I thought of."

The Food Network star also gushed about Claxton in an April interview.

"October will be four years," she told Daily Mail. "It seems like it's been four minutes. I don't know if it's a honeymoon [phase], but I feel like it's settled into married life days which I really enjoy."