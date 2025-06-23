Inside Anne Burrell's Family Life: Everything to Know About the Celebrity Chef's Husband and Children After Her Death at 55
Anne Burrell Was Married to Her Husband for Nearly 4 Years
Anne Burrell was "a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend," her bereaved loved ones said in a statement after her death on June 17.
The celebrity chef was with Stuart Claxton, whom she wed during a star-studded ceremony at Windridge Estate in 2021, for nearly four years. They first met on Bumble in 2018 and got engaged two years later.
"I mean, I am 50," Burrell told Today at the time. "It didn't seem it would be in the cards for me. I had always been so focused on my career. [Marriage] wasn't something I thought of."
The Food Network star also gushed about Claxton in an April interview.
"October will be four years," she told Daily Mail. "It seems like it's been four minutes. I don't know if it's a honeymoon [phase], but I feel like it's settled into married life days which I really enjoy."
Anne Burrell Shared 1 Stepson With Stuart Claxton
Before striking up a romance with the chef, Claxton welcomed his son, Javier Claxton, in 2005. Amid the couple's blossoming romance, they took various trips together over the past few years.
In June 2024, Anne watched the Cricket World Cup with Stuart and Javier.
"#theclaxtons hit the cricket today!!! My first cricket match and it was a blast!! One of those gorgeous early summer days..just perfect," she captioned the post.
They also vacationed at Walt Disney World in April 2023.
Anne Burrell Also Had 3 Children
While there is little information about Anne's family life, the statement her loved ones released after her death confirmed she is survived by her three children: Isabella, Amelia and Nicolas.
"Her smile lit up every room she entered," they added. "Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."
Anne Burrell Is Survived by Her Mother and Sister
In the same statement, her family announced she also leaves behind her mother, Marlene, and sister, Jane.
In May, Anne paid tribute to Marlene and Jane as they celebrated Mother's Day.
"Happy HAPPY Mother's Day to my two VERY favorite Mothers- MY AMAZING mom and my sister @janeburrell326 !!" she captioned a photoset. "You are both just so strong, loving, kooky, smart and AMAZING women that I am SO very happy to be able to call my family. You have both created fantastic families. I love you SO much!! Happy Mother's Day to all the Moms out there!!! #ilovemyfamily #ilovewhatido #luckygirl."
Family and Friends Gathered to Honor Anne Burrell at Her Wake
Page Six shared photos from Anne's wake in New York City, showing her family and friends as they gathered to honor her life after her death at the age of 55.
Celebrity chefs Marc Murphy, Amanda Freitag, Scott Conant and more stars also joined the somber event.