Anne Burrell's Death Ruled a Suicide 5 Weeks After Her Tragic Death

According to a news outlet , she died by suicide. Her cause of death is specified as "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine," and was determined by the New York City medical examiner's office.

Five weeks after Anne Burrell tragically died , her cause of death has been revealed.

The statement continued, "Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered," her family said in a statement.

The Food Network star “discovered in the shower unconscious and unresponsive surrounded by approximately (100) assorted pills,” The New York Times reported Friday, June 20, while citing a document from the New York Police Department.

“She was having the best night ,” Jane Margolis , an actress in Burrell’s improv group, revealed. “She’d come up with these one-liners out of the blue that were just hysterical. She really was so into it.”

On the night before she passed away , Burrell attended her Second City “Improv for Actors” class with a final performance.

Tyler Florence, a fellow chef, said she will always be a “force of nature.”

“That ‘it factor’ people talk about with celebrities?” he added. “She had it in spades. She was so big people would just fall all over her… She always used the word lucky. She had a collage of star tattoos on her left arm. I asked her what her what they meant, and she said she really loved the night sky and how lucky she felt to be a star.”

On June 19, the Food & Wine Classic began in Aspen, where the star was honored.

"[Anne] was a trailblazer on the Food Network, a brash, bold, loud New Yorker, and a woman who had a tremendous capacity for love,” chef Andrew Zimmern shared from a stage. “I can’t think of another community that has done such an incredible job looking out for each other, but I honestly don’t think we’re doing enough. When we lose someone like Anne, I don’t think we’re doing enough.”