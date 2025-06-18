or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > celeb death
OK LogoNEWS

'Worst Cooks in America' Host Anne Burrell Was 'So Happy' and 'in Great Spirits' Hours Before Shocking Death

Photo of Anne Burrell
Source: @chefanneburrell/Instagram

Anne Burrell was 'so happy' hours before her shocking death, according to a source.

By:

June 18 2025, Published 8:47 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Worst Cooks in America host Anne Burrell was doing great the night before she died, according to a new report.

As OK! reported, Burrell passed away in her Brooklyn, N.Y., home on June 17 at the age of 55. The evening before her death, she performed a second improv comedy show at The Second City New York in Brooklyn, where she seemed cheerful.

Article continues below advertisement

'Shocked and Confused'

Photo of Anne Burrell
Source: @chefanneburrell/Instagram

Anne Burrell was 'so great' the night before her death, a source dished.

“Everyone said she was so great last night and so happy,” a source dished to a media outlet.

Another insider, who was with her at the performance, said she “was in great spirits last night during and after the improv show. Typical fun, outgoing Anne, having a blast.”

They also said everyone was “shocked and confused” about the news due to the Food Network star seeming fine when everyone departed the show.

Article continues below advertisement

'She Will Be Missed'

Source: @secondcitynyc/Instagram

Second City NYC said they were 'deeply saddened' by the loss of Anne Burrell.

In the wake of her passing, Second City took to their Instagram to share the following message: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and student, Anne Burrell. She will be missed and remembered as a vibrant part of our Second City New York Training Center community. Anne brought joy, boldness, and an unwavering 'yes, and' spirit. Her enthusiasm was contagious, her presence unforgettable. Our thoughts go out to Anne’s family and loved ones."

MORE ON:
celeb death

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Her Smile Lit Up Every Room'

Photo of Anne Burrell
Source: @chefanneburrell/Instagram

Anne Burrell was 'deceased on the scene' when medics arrived.

The New York City Police Department spoke to a news outlet to share details regarding Burrell’s passing, revealing she was found “unconscious and unresponsive” at 7:50 a.m. on June 17. When medics arrived, they “pronounced her deceased on scene.”

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” her family told a news outlet, confirming her untimely passing. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

'A Remarkable Person'

Photo of The Green Lady and Anne Burrell
Source: @chefanneburrell/Instagram

Anne Burrell's final Instagram post was a selfie with The Green Lady.

In her final social media post, Burrell was all smiles as she took a selfie alongside social media star The Green Lady.

"I ran into @greenladyofbrooklyn in my neighborhood today!! I’m not going to lie- I have been keeping an eye out for her. I may or may not have followed her down the street for a minute. She is just lovely!!! #ilovewhatido #luckygirl 💚💚💚," she captioned the post.

In the wake of her passing, a representative for the Food Network called her “a remarkable person and culinary talent” who shared “the joy a delicious meal can bring.”

“Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss,” they added.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.