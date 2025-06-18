'Worst Cooks in America' Host Anne Burrell Was 'So Happy' and 'in Great Spirits' Hours Before Shocking Death
Worst Cooks in America host Anne Burrell was doing great the night before she died, according to a new report.
As OK! reported, Burrell passed away in her Brooklyn, N.Y., home on June 17 at the age of 55. The evening before her death, she performed a second improv comedy show at The Second City New York in Brooklyn, where she seemed cheerful.
'Shocked and Confused'
“Everyone said she was so great last night and so happy,” a source dished to a media outlet.
Another insider, who was with her at the performance, said she “was in great spirits last night during and after the improv show. Typical fun, outgoing Anne, having a blast.”
They also said everyone was “shocked and confused” about the news due to the Food Network star seeming fine when everyone departed the show.
'She Will Be Missed'
In the wake of her passing, Second City took to their Instagram to share the following message: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and student, Anne Burrell. She will be missed and remembered as a vibrant part of our Second City New York Training Center community. Anne brought joy, boldness, and an unwavering 'yes, and' spirit. Her enthusiasm was contagious, her presence unforgettable. Our thoughts go out to Anne’s family and loved ones."
- Valerie Bertinelli Receives Support From Khloé Kardashian After Being Axed From 'Kids Baking Championship': 'I Need to Sign a Petition'
- Valerie Bertinelli Declares She's 'in Love' Again Despite Her Plan to Swear Off Dating: 'This Was Not Supposed to Happen'
- Rachael Ray's Health Woes Revealed After Star's Slurred Words Sparked Concern
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'Her Smile Lit Up Every Room'
The New York City Police Department spoke to a news outlet to share details regarding Burrell’s passing, revealing she was found “unconscious and unresponsive” at 7:50 a.m. on June 17. When medics arrived, they “pronounced her deceased on scene.”
“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” her family told a news outlet, confirming her untimely passing. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”
'A Remarkable Person'
In her final social media post, Burrell was all smiles as she took a selfie alongside social media star The Green Lady.
"I ran into @greenladyofbrooklyn in my neighborhood today!! I’m not going to lie- I have been keeping an eye out for her. I may or may not have followed her down the street for a minute. She is just lovely!!! #ilovewhatido #luckygirl 💚💚💚," she captioned the post.
In the wake of her passing, a representative for the Food Network called her “a remarkable person and culinary talent” who shared “the joy a delicious meal can bring.”
“Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss,” they added.