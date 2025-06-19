Everything to Know About Anne Burrell's Death: From the Latest Update on the Cause of Death to Her Final Post

American chef Anne Burrell, who famously hosted the Food Network show Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, died at her Brooklyn, N.Y., home on June 17. She was 55.

In a statement via a news outlet, Burrell's family announced her death while remembering her as a "beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend."

"Her smile lit up every room she entered," they added. "Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

A Food Network spokesperson also commented on Burrell's death, telling Page Six, "Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne's family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss."