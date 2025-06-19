or
Everything to Know About Anne Burrell's Death: From the Latest Update on the Cause of Death to Her Final Post

anne burrell death everything to know
Food Network chef Anne Burrell died on June 17 at the age of 55.

By:

June 19 2025, Published 9:45 a.m. ET

Anne Burrell Died at the Age of 55

anne burrell death everything to know
Anne Burrell died at her New York home on June 17.

American chef Anne Burrell, who famously hosted the Food Network show Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, died at her Brooklyn, N.Y., home on June 17. She was 55.

In a statement via a news outlet, Burrell's family announced her death while remembering her as a "beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend."

"Her smile lit up every room she entered," they added. "Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

A Food Network spokesperson also commented on Burrell's death, telling Page Six, "Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne's family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss."

Anne Burrell's Cause of Death Remains Pending

anne burrell death everything to know
Her cause of death is pending autopsy results.

The New York City Police Department told a news outlet that officers from the 76th Precinct responded to "an unconscious and unresponsive 55-year-old female" at about 7:50 a.m. on June 17. However, EMS pronounced the unnamed female dead on the scene.

Although police did not name Burrell as the deceased, it was confirmed that the address matched Burrell's personal information. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is expected to announce the cause and manner of death once the autopsy is completed.

Anne Burrell Reportedly 'Went Into Cardiac Arrest' Before Her Sudden Death

anne burrell death everything to know
The Food Network star was reportedly 'unconscious and unresponsive' when EMS responded to her residence.

While details of Burrell's cause of death are still pending, the Fire Department of New York said a cardiac arrest was reported at the celebrity chef's home. Paramedics pronounced her dead after unsuccessful revival attempts.

Meanwhile, sources told TMZ her husband, Stuart Claxton, found The Best Thing I Ever Ate star in the bathroom "between six and seven hours" after he had last seen her alive around 1 a.m.

Anne Burrell's Final Moments Before Death Explored

anne burrell death everything to know
She was 55 at the time of her death.

As OK! reported, sources said Burrell seemed "happy" and "in great spirits" at her second improv comedy show at The Second City New York hours before her shocking death.

"Typical fun, outgoing Anne, having a blast," one of the insiders added.

Following the loss, the venue posted a statement on Instagram alongside a selfie of the Worst Cooks in America co-host.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and student, Anne Burrell. She will be missed and remembered as a vibrant part of our Second City New York Training Center community. Anne brought joy, boldness, and an unwavering 'yes, and' spirit. Her enthusiasm was contagious, her presence unforgettable. Our thoughts go out to Anne's family and loved ones," the message read.

Anne Burrell Shared a Final Post Before Her Passing

anne burrell death everything to know
Anne Burrell was all smiles in her final Instagram post.

Burrell uploaded a selfie featuring social media star The Green Lady on June 17, five days before her death.

She wrote in the caption, "I ran into @greenladyofbrooklyn in my neighborhood today!! I'm not going to lie- I have been keeping an eye out for her. I may or may not have followed her down the street for a minute. She is just lovely!!! #ilovewhatido #luckygirl 💚💚💚."

What Anne Burrell Said About Her Husband in a Final Interview Before Her Death

anne burrell death everything to know
Anne Burrell and her husband, Stuart Claxton, wed in October 2021.

In April, Burrell sat down for an interview with the Daily Mail during which she gushed about her husband.

"October will be four years," she told the outlet. "It seems like it's been four minutes. I don't know if it's a honeymoon [phase], but I feel like it's settled into married life days which I really enjoy."

Claxton reportedly found the chef's cold, unconscious body on the shower floor on Tuesday morning.

