Anne Hathaway Pokes Fun at Her 'Mom-Cringe' for Directing Photographers at 'Verity' Premiere
Oct. 5 2026, Published 8:25 a.m. ET
Anne Hathaway is laughing at herself after a viral moment at the Verity premiere saw her take charge of a chaotic group photo with her castmates.
"What an amazing night, mom-cringe and all!" the pregnant actress wrote on Instagram on October 1, sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the New York premiere.
Hathaway Went Into 'Mom Mode' on the Red Carpet
Hathaway was filmed directing photographers as she posed alongside Joshua Hartnett, Dakota Johnson and Ismaël Cruz Córdova.
"We are going to start from the left and then we can make our way that way," the Oscar winner told the photographers before counting through the group.
The clip quickly spread online, prompting Hathaway to address the moment herself during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
"I was trying to be helpful," she explained. "There was so many of us and the photographers were getting upset, and the vibe was changing."
She Immediately Knew She Had Overstepped
Hathaway admitted that her attempt to smooth out the photo call did not feel quite so nice once it was over.
"I apologize everybody," the 43-year-old said, before joking, "That girl came out to play last night. Actually, she didn't come out to play. She came for business."
She also called watching the viral footage "the stuff of nightmares," suggesting she was well aware of how assertive the moment looked on camera.
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Hathaway Turned the Viral Moment Into a Joke
Hathaway incorporated the awkward red-carpet clip into her Instagram post the following day.
The video showed her getting ready for the premiere while lip-syncing with her team to a clip from Schitt's Creek. Over the footage, she wrote, "When your co-worker is on the fifth press tour of her pregnancy."
The caption then brought the joke back to the incident, with Hathaway thanking Amazon MGM Studios and her Verity team for an "amazing night" despite the "mom-cringe."
Hathaway Is Pregnant With Her Third Child
The viral premiere moment came as Hathaway promotes Verity while pregnant with her third child with husband Adam Shulman.
The couple shares sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6. Hathaway announced her pregnancy in June. She later revealed that she and Shulman know the baby's s-- but have chosen not to share it publicly.
The actress has spoken openly about navigating her latest pregnancy during an unusually busy year, which includes five film releases: Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street and Verity.