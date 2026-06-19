BREAKING NEWS Anne Hathaway Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Third Child With Husband Adam Shulman — Watch Announcement Video Source: @annehathaway/Instagram; MEGA Anne Hathaway is making more than just movies! The actress and husband Adam Shulman are adding a sweet addition to their family. Rebecca Friedman June 19 2026, Published 10:52 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Anne Hathaway is ready to be a mom-of-three! The beloved actress, 43, announced her pregnancy via Instagram on Friday, June 19, showing off her belly bump alongside the caption, "x Baby, I’m yours x." In the clip, Hathaway was completely giddy as she posed with her arms covering her stomach in a whimsical white dress. The video, set to the audio of Barbara Lewis' "Baby I'm Yours," continued with Hathaway dropping her arms and clasping her hands together below her belly, unveiling the bump before hugging herself and running off camera.

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Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, 45, are already parents to sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6, and married in 2012. While Hathaway and Shulman keep their kids out of the spotlight, she’s not as shy when it comes to opening up about how much she cherishes being a mom.

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Anne Hathaway Didn't Feel 'Fully Landed' Until She Was a Mom

Source: @annehathaway/Instagram Anne Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman already share two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.

"I didn’t feel fully landed and fully here until I was a mom,” The Devil Wears Prada 2 actress said during a March 2022 interview with WSJ Magazine. “It's not like I was lacking integrity, but it made me want to be completely, on every level, true to my word." "And that meant stopping any nonsense that I had going on inside myself. And it's little breaks that you give yourself sometimes when you know that you're not being your best self,” Hathaway explained.

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'Most Sacred Part of My Life by a Long Shot'

Source: @annehathaway/Instagram Anne Hathaway debuted her baby bump in a video set to the tune of 'Baby, I'm Yours.'

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In October of that same year, Hathaway appeared on Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show, where she reflected on how drastically having children affected her career. "I have to say, the 'kids' thing has been the biggest shift," she said. "That's kind of re-prioritized everything, so it's actually made me a bit choosier because something really has to be so excellent to spend time away from them because they're so precious to me." "They're the most sacred part of my life by a long shot," Hathaway declared. "And then when I do accept something, it puts greater pressure on me to make it worth the time that I've spent away from them."

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Love at First Sight

Source: @annehathaway/Instagram Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman met through mutual friends in 2008 at Palm Springs Film Festival.

Hathaway and her husband first met through mutual friends in 2008 while attending the Palm Springs Film Festival. It was love at first sight for Hathaway, as she reportedly told a friend at the time that she was “going to marry that man.” "I knew from the second I met him that he was the love of my life," Hathaway told Harper’s Bazaar UK in 2013. "I also knew that I couldn’t have met him at a worse time."

'I Found That Love'

Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman tied the knot in 2012.