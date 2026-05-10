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Who's In the Cast of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'? All About the Original and New Stars

the devil wears prada cast
Source: MEGA

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' comes 20 years after the beloved 2006 classic first hit screens.

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May 10 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

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Meryl Streep

the devil wears prada cast
Source: MEGA

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' features returning and new cast members.

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The Devil Wears Prada 2 is back with a fresh chapter in the world of Runway, bringing together both original and new cast members.

The sequel to the beloved 2006 classic brings back Meryl Streep as the icy, intimidating editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. The commanding force of Runway begins navigating the fast-changing media world transformed by influencers.

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Anne Hathaway

the devil wears prada cast
Source: MEGA

The film hit theaters on May 1.

Twenty years after the hit film introduced Miranda's second assistant Andrea "Andy" Sachs, Anne Hathaway reprises her role in the sequel as the new Runway features editor.

"I think we're both more confident," she said of her character during The Devil Wears Prada 2's European premiere on April 22. "I think that 20 years ago Andy Sachs was really worried about getting it right and she really wanted to please her boss. And now, I think that she wants to be herself. And I relate to that."

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Emily Blunt

the devil wears prada cast
Source: MEGA

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' was released 20 years after the original 2006 film premiered.

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The Devil Wears Prada would not be the same without Emily Blunt, who plays Emily Charlton. Once Miranda's first assistant, the character has leveled up to a senior executive role at Dior.

"Playing Emily again feels like slipping into a deranged pair of old slippers. She's insane, and I love her," Blunt told Variety.

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Stanley Tucci

the devil wears prada cast
Source: MEGA

The film introduced new cast additions.

After playing Nigel Kipling in the first film, Stanley Tucci remains Miranda's longtime right-hand man and trusted fashion director.

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New Stars Join 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

the devil wears prada cast
Source: MEGA

Several stars were also cut from the sequel.

The cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2 is also filled with newcomers.

B.J. Novak, who plays Jay Ravitz, said his character is a "problem" for Runway.

"That would be a great word," he told Page Six about his character being called "d-------." "[It is] your word, not mine, but that would be a great way to describe him."

Caleb Hearon (Charlie, Miranda's second assistant), Helen J. Shen (Jin Chao, Andy's assistant), Justin Theroux (Benji Barnes), Simone Ashley (Amari), Kenneth Branagh (Stuart), Lady Gaga, Lucy Liu and Pauline Chalamet are also part of the new cast lineup.

Meanwhile, Conrad Ricamora, who was tapped to portray Andy's roommate, was cut from the sequel. He quipped his "character didn't make sense in the grand scheme of the film."

"The grand scheme of the film (something about me being too s--- and hott and my muscles being too big…story of my life)," he continued.

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