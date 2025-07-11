'The Devil Wears Prada 2': Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and More Reunite for Highly Anticipated Sequel
Audiences, brace yourselves: the highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is officially in production.
Filming recently kicked off, two decades after the beloved original graced theaters. Production will take place in New York and Italy, featuring the star-studded return of Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kenneth Branagh joins the cast in a new role.
The original 2006 film, based on the novel of the same name, follows Andy Sachs (Hathaway), a fresh college journalism graduate who lands one of the most sought-after jobs in publishing as the assistant to the Anna Wintour-inspired Miranda Priestly (Streep). With guidance from her fellow assistant (Blunt), Andy immerses herself in the glamorous world of magazines and high fashion.
The film saw tremendous success, grossing $326 million globally and earning Streep an Oscar nomination.
The sequel will focus on Priestly, still at the helm of Runway, as she navigates the evolving landscape of publishing, with the magazine now facing significant challenges. Blunt's character, once an assistant, will rise to the executive ranks at a luxury brand conglomerate that partners with Runway.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Branagh steps into the role of Priestly’s husband, while Tucci reprises his role as Nigel Kipling, the art director of Runway from the original film.
However, Adrien Grenier, who played Andy's boyfriend Nate Cooper, will not be back.
Though the plot is under wraps, Hathaway previously dished on what Andy is up to today.
“I think that she is writing for a wonderful French women's magazine. I think she's a staff writer and she speaks French fluently. I don't think she's married, but she might have a child or two. I think she's pretty fab," she told a news outlet in 2022.
Meanwhile, Blunt said she hopes her character is “eating a nice French dip sandwich somewhere and she’s just happy.”
“Not a cube of cheese,” she joked, referencing her character’s former diet. “I hope she’s sort of transitioned to a full sandwich.”
The announcement of the sequel came via social media, featuring a nostalgic video showcasing some of the film's most iconic lines.