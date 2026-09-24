Bikini-Clad Annie Knight Wears Full Body Paint to Dress Up as 'Avatar' Character for Comic-Con: Photos
Sept. 24 2026, Updated 7:35 a.m. ET
Annie Knight went all out for Comic-Con, taking her cosplay to another level with a head-to-toe transformation.
The Australian influencer shared a series of photos from Oz Comic-Con Brisbane, where she appeared covered in blue body paint while channeling Neytiri, the Na'vi character played by Zoe Saldaña in James Cameron's Avatar films.
Knight completed the look with pointed Na'vi ears, long braided hair, dramatic face makeup and a detailed set of accessories. She also wore a brown wrap-style costume piece that brought the entire fantasy-inspired outfit together.
Knight Showed Off Her Comic-Con Look
In one outdoor snap, Knight looked unrecognizable as she posed among the greenery while showing off the detailed makeup and costume. Another photo showed her inside the convention center, with Oz Comic-Con signage in the background.
Knight captioned the Instagram carousel, “Random from me #comiccon,” as fans and fellow creators quickly reacted to her look.
One commenter called the costume “so good,” while another wrote, “This cosplay is great!!! Wow.”
A fan added, “You look amazing miss knight😍❤️.”
“Great cosplay! 😍💙 The whole costume, especially the body paint, is superb!” a fourth fan gushed.
Oz Comic-Con Brisbane took place September 19 and 20 at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, where Knight attended as a cosplayer and floor interviewer.
The event included cosplay competitions, parades, guest appearances and other activities for fans.
In another Instagram post, the OnlyFans model also gave followers a peek at some of her other convention moments, including a stop at McDonald's while still wearing the elaborate outfit.
“My therapist told me to do something outside my comfort zone,” she wrote over the video.
Knight Got Candid About Autism
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Away from the convention, Knight has also been open with her followers about her experience with autism.
The adult content star previously shared a lengthy explanation after one of her videos left viewers wondering whether they might also be autistic.
She explained that some everyday interactions can be difficult for her, particularly when people don't communicate directly.
"So one of the first things is that I'm extremely gullible because I... If someone says something, I take it at face value. So I'm gonna believe whatever that person tells me," she explained in an Instagram video.
Knight also discussed how she processes humor and language in conversations.
"I take things extremely literally. I don't understand sarcasm. It's taken me a long time to figure out sarcasm, and still to this day I struggle with it sometimes," Knight detailed.
She Opened Up About Her Emotional Side
Knight also described the way she experiences emotions.
"Being autistic means that you are, like, extremely empathetic, so you feel things so deeply it's absolutely insane,” she explained.
"On that note, and somewhat not contradictory, although some people might think it is, we struggle to understand other people. We can't understand why people would do certain things like lie or betray their friends or treat someone badly," she added. "It is, like, beyond unfathomable for us to understand that because we would never do that."
Knight said she can also miss subtle romantic signals.
"Not being able to read between the lines, which I've kind of already touched on. If you're kind of, like, joking about something or you're flirting with me or something like that, I won't pick up on it. I've got no idea," Knight revealed.
How Her Fiancé Made His Feelings Clear
Knight recalled that her fiancé, Henry Brayshaw, understood that subtle hints might not get through to her.
Instead, he approached their relationship in a much more direct way.
"Like, you will literally have to say to me, 'I like you. I have a crush on you. Do you want to marry me?' Like, that is what happened with Henry. He was like, 'There's no point even beating around the bush here. I'm just gonna propose because she's not gonna understand it otherwise,'" she detailed.